Utah Valley University graduates applaud at the 2025 commencement ceremony in the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Utah Valley University (UVU) just made school history.

More than 12,000 were honored Wednesday evening at the school’s 2025 commencement ceremony — the largest graduating class in school history at Utah’s largest university.

“You now join the ranks of UVU alumni who, since 1941, have used their knowledge and talents to continue to make the world a better place,” UVU’s acting president Jim Mortensen told the thousands of new graduates gathered at the UCCU Center in Orem.

“Continue this tradition of embodying our core values of exceptional care, exceptional accountability and exceptional results.

“Congratulations. Class of 2025!”

UVU’s Class of ‘25 is distinctly Utahn. Almost 85% of the 12,000-plus graduates are from the Beehive State — hailing from 28 of the state’s 29 counties.

Additionally, this year’s graduates from the Orem institution come from 47 states and 53 countries.

Yvan Brensan cheers as he exits the 2025 commencement ceremony in the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The school calls itself a “Come As You Are” higher education institution. And that student accessibility is reflected in the broad demographics of this year’s graduates.

About 45% are 25 or older — and more than a third are the first from their families to graduate from college.

The youngest new UVU graduate? A 16-year-old.

The oldest Wolverine 2025 grad: A 71-year-old.

“We meet students where they are and guide them toward success,” said Mortensen in a UVU release. “They are scholars, innovators and pioneers — with many the first in their families to achieve this milestone. We are proud of our graduates and are confident they will contribute to Utah’s thriving economy.”

UVU President Astrid Tuminez was excused from Wednesday’s commencement ceremony. She has been taking a brief sabbatical following the recent death of her husband, Jeffrey Tolk.

The power of resilience

Crystal Maggelet, chief executive officer of FJ Management, Inc., and Maverik, was Wednesday’s commencement ceremony keynote speaker.

“This day is a day of well-earned pride for you, your families and the communities that surround UVU,” said Maggelet. “Whether you arrived here on a straightforward path or one full of unexpected detours, you made it — that deserves our full attention and celebration.”

The Utah business leader spoke of her own journey that was defined by resilience and building priceless experience while navigating challenges. She learned from her parents the importance of being optimistic and always working hard.

Maggelet encountered difficulties growing up — but they taught her tenacity and persistence.

“I learned that starting over teaches you a lot and makes you better equipped to face the next challenge,” she said. “When it came time for college, there was no question that I would go.

“My parents wanted me to be the first in our family to earn a college degree.”

That same resilience — combined with her education — would serve Maggelet well during difficult moments in her own business career. But she remained resilient and worked hard until success was assured.

“Even at 60, I continue to learn every day. Resilience has been a crucial part of my journey, especially in the face of big obstacles. And each generation faces its own. As you graduate today, you too face challenges,” she said.

But there are also many reasons for optimism.

“This progress hasn’t been perfect or linear — but that’s what resilience is: the ability to keep moving forward, even when things don’t go according to plan,” she said.

UVU’s newest class of graduates, Maggelet concluded, have earned their place in an imperfect but promising world.

“And I believe you’ll help shape it for the better.”

Utah Valley University students walk to the 2025 commencement ceremony in the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

‘We come from every walk of life’

In her remarks Wednesday, UVU student body president Mimi Barney noted that none of her fellow graduates have followed identical journeys.

“That was one of the things I love most about this university — its incredible diversity, not just in background, but in experience. We each come from every walk of life.”

She saluted her classmates for never giving up and remaining determined during challenging moments.

“Take a moment to be proud of who you are and who you have become,” said Barney. “Your journey may have not been easy — but you never took the easy way out. This is what real resilience looks like, and it lives in every single one of you.

“It’s what makes UVU such an incredible place.”

Student speaker Francisco Calderon-Mora said the most important lesson he learned during his years at UVU was not found in a lecture or a textbook — but in making friends and building relationships along the way.

“Relationships are where we get to influence, impact and change people’s lives,” said Calderon-Mora. “Your life cannot be meaningful without them.”

UVU, he added, offers more than an education. “It offered us community and belonging, a place to be seen, a place where authentic, messy, beautiful relationships could grow.”

During Wednesday’s ceremony, keynoter Maggelet received an honorary doctorate in business, while Baroness Dambisa Moyo of Knightsbridge — a world-renowned economist and member of the United Kingdom House of Lords — was awarded an honorary doctorate in letters.

Roger Connors, a noted author and leader in human performance and leadership, received an honorary doctorate in humane letters.

UVU: An “Opportunity College”

Last week, the school was named an “Opportunity College and University” by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

The designation, according to the school, highlights UVU as “a model for studying how campuses can create and support student success by providing more access to more people in their communities and fostering high earnings post-graduation.”

Only 16% of the nation’s colleges and universities received a similar “Opportunity College and University” designation.

UVU reports almost 75% of its graduates securing “high-wage, high-demand” jobs with 4- or 5-star ratings by the Utah Department of Workforce Services in a variety of fields — including nursing, elementary education, engineering, computer science, finance, and marriage and family therapy.