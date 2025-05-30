Jessica Lawrence wears a shirt honoring her son Patrick Lawrence, who was killed in an accident, during a press event, hosted by Utah Department of Health and Human Services, Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Department of Public Safety, ahead of National Teen Driver Safety Week at the Kearns Library in Kearns on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Memorial Day not only marked the traditional beginning of summer break for schools, but also the start of the season dubbed the “100 deadliest days.”

The somber moniker is a reference to the rise in fatal traffic accidents during the summer months spanning from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Roads get more crowded and AAA Mountain West Group spokesperson John Treanor points to an especially vulnerable demographic.

“More young drivers hit the road during school breaks with many logging more unsupervised driving time than usual,” Treanor said in a report published by AAA.

Young drivers are more susceptible

The Governors Highway Safety Association reports that teen drivers are “nearly four times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than their older counterparts.”

Even though drivers 20 and under made up only 5% of licensed drivers in the United States in 2021, they represented 8.5% of total drivers in all fatal crashes, and 12.6% of drivers in all crashes.

Between 2019 and 2023, over 13,000 people were killed in a crash involving a teen driver, per AAA, with more than one third of those deaths during the 100 deadliest days.

The 2023 crash report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows a similar trend — almost 3,000 deaths throughout the year, with 30% occurring during the 100 deadliest days.

Other ‘deadliest’ factors

The National Road Safety Foundation reports that teens are 20% more likely to be involved in a fatal crash during the 100 deadliest days than the rest of the year. And it’s not only because of more driving time.

Other factors of teen crashes include distracted driving, speeding, DUI and not wearing a seatbelt.

Distracted driving accounts for about 60% of teen crashes. Distractions while driving can include multiple passengers, phone use, and eating and/or drinking.

Speeding increases the risk of fatal crashes. In 2022, 35% of male drivers and 17% of female drivers who were 15-20 years old and involved in fatal crashes were speeding.

DUI accounts for a good amount of teen crashes. In 2022, 30% of drivers 20 and under who were killed in crashes had a blood alcohol level of .01 grams of alcohol per deciliter or higher.

Not wearing a seat belt increases the risk for teens. In 2023, the NHTSA reported that 53% of teen passenger vehicle drivers who died were unbuckled.

What can be done?

Treanor highlighted the importance of parents discussing with teen drivers beforehand.

“We encourage families to set clear expectations for driving privileges,” Treanor said.

But parents must also lead by example. The NHTSA emphasizes that parents’ driving habits are a role model for their children.

“When a teen driver sees you obeying the rules of the road, they get the message,” the NHTSA website reads.

Here are some suggestions from the NHTSA and the NRSF to keep your teen drivers safe.

Tips for parents

Assess yourself. How’s your driving? Are you following the rules of the road? Think about the message your driving sends to your teen drivers and how it will influence them.

Learn about your state’s Graduated Driver Licensing laws. What are the requirements and restrictions on your teen’s license for them to be on the road? Familiarize yourself with all the ins and outs.

Talk to your teens. Obeying the rules of the road is a must, but what are some additional guidelines you would like them to follow? Communicate the serious responsibility of driving a vehicle and establish ground rules — nighttime and unsupervised driving time, passenger limit, electronic devices use, drug and alcohol use, etc.

Drive with them from time to time. Did they get their license already? Driver’s ed does not end after obtaining a license — it’s a lifelong learning process.

Tips for teen drivers