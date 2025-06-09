In this image taken from June 8, 2025, video by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office in Rutherford County, Tennessee, shows the airlifting of a zebra named Ed that had evaded capture for several days after it ran away from its owner.

A runaway pet zebra, who escaped from his owner and avoided capture for over a week in Tennessee, was recaptured on Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

“Tango 82 aviation crews located Zebra Ed and returned him to his owner,” the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media.

The zebra, named Ed, was safely recaptured in a pasture in Rutherford County. He was airlifted in a net and flown by helicopter to a trailer so that he could be returned to his owner, AP reported.

In a video posted by the sheriff’s office on Sunday, Ed can be seen dangling in midair, with his head and legs hanging out of the net, while he was being transported by helicopter.

Ed went viral online after escaping on May 31, one day after he was acquired by his owner. After his escape, Ed caused “havoc,” per local officials — he was spotted in a residential neighborhood and also ran across an interstate, causing authorities to temporarily close the highway, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The zebra’s owner, Laura Ford, told CBS News that Ed is “100% healthy.”

“This has been a long, stressful week and I am so happy that it ended the way it did and no one got hurt,” Ford said, per CBS.