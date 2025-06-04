A pet zebra has been on the loose in a rural community south of Nashville, Tenn., after escaping from its owner over the weekend, according to local officials. The zebra was spotted running through a residential neighborhood and along Interstate 24, according to local law enforcement.

The zebra was spotted in a residential neighborhood and along Interstate 24, which had to be closed on Saturday “because the zebra was running through traffic on both sides of the highway,” the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media.

Eventually, the zebra “escaped into a wooded area off Interstate 24,″ south of Nashville, and was still missing as of Monday, per the sheriff’s office.

It was also filmed by a home security camera in a residential neighborhood, where it can be seen running down a street, People magazine reported.

The zebra’s owner acquired it on Friday night, the sheriff’s office said. The owner told the sheriff’s office Monday afternoon that “he is using several professional tracking groups and K9s to search for the missing zebra.”

Although a zebra may be an uncommon pet, it is legal to own a zebra in Tennessee and no special permit is required to keep one, per USA Today.

However, the Library of Congress says that zebras’ “unpredictable nature and tendency to attack preclude them from being good candidates for domestication,” USA Today reported.

This isn’t the first time an uncommon animal has escaped its enclosure and been spotted roaming the South. A kangaroo escaped from its owner in Florida last August, while 43 monkeys broke out of a research facility in South Carolina in November.

Anyone who spots the runaway zebra is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.