A grey kangaroo hops along a hillside in the Wombeyan Karst Conservation Reserve near Taralga, 120 kilometers (74 miles) southwest of Sydney, Australia, Aug. 18, 2016.

People in Florida are generally prepared to encounter dangerous wild animals such as alligators and snakes, but a kangaroo is not something they would expect to see hopping through their backyard.

But a kangaroo is exactly what one Florida resident discovered while driving home from a dog grooming appointment in the small city of Pierson.

“I was stunned, to be honest with you,” the woman told local news Fox 35 Orlando. “I mean, we live out in the woods; you see bears, you see deer — you don’t see a kangaroo. It’s supposed to be at the zoo.”

She managed to snap a photo of the bewildering sight, which she then shared on social media.

Her post caught the attention of Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all,” Chitwood posted on X. “The town of Pierson is hopping tonight.”

Another resident captured footage of the kangaroo hopping down a road. A voice in the video can be heard expressing disbelief at the sight of a kangaroo in such an unexpected place.

After the incident was reported, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office began investigating.

While kangaroos are not native to Florida, exotic animals can be owned with the proper permits, according to Fox News.

In a follow-up post on X, Chitwood revealed they had located the owner of the kangaroo, which had escaped its enclosure after a bear entered it.

As of Tuesday morning, the kangaroo has not yet been found and is still roaming the area.

Strangely enough, this is not the first case this year of a kangaroo escaping its enclosure and roaming freely in Florida.

According to USA Today, in February, another kangaroo was spotted at an apartment complex in Tampa. Authorities managed to trap the kangaroo, named Hopper, in a pool area and safely transport him back home.