A firefighter stands on a crane at the scene of an explosion at a residence compound after Israeli attacks in Tehran, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Israel bombed nuclear and military sites in Iran on Friday morning local time, reportedly killing Iran’s top military commander and dealing a blow to the nation’s nuclear ambitions.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement saying the United States was not involved in the attack.

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners,” Rubio said.

Smoke rises after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday, with explosions booming across Tehran. | Vahid Salemi, Associated Press

“Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”

President Donald Trump had been pursuing a nuclear deal with Iran, but in recent days he sounded less positive about that path.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters he didn’t want to say a strike by Israel against Iran was “imminent, ”but it looks like something that could very well happen," he said, according to pool reports. He reiterated, “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” but said, besides that, he wants Iran to “be successful.”

Israel has long viewed the issue of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons as a clear and unacceptable threat, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressuring the U.S. repeatedly over the issue.

The Jerusalem Post reported sirens were sounding in Israel, warning of potential counterattacks by Iran.

Several top military officials in Iran, including senior nuclear scientists, were believed by the Israeli Defense Forces to be killed by the strikes, the Post said.

Firefighters and people clean up the scene of an explosion at a residence compound after Israeli attacks in Tehran, Friday, June 13, 2025. | Vahid Salemi, Associated Press

An Iranian military spokesman said on state television that Israel and the United States would “receive a forceful slap,” and “a retaliation attack is definite,” according to The New York Times.

After the strikes, Netanyahu gave remarks where he said the strikes were necessary.

“Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation aimed at dismantling the Iranian threat to Israel’s survival. This operation will continue for as long as necessary to eliminate this danger,” he said.

Netanyahu claimed Iran had enriched enough uranium to build “nine atom bombs.”

In recent years, Israel and Iran have fought through proxies in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, while also engaging in skirmishes elsewhere.

The fight between the two escalated following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks on Israel, with Iran firing a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel in October 2024. Israel retaliated with rocket attacks against Iran.