Ayelet Samerano, center, is comforted during the funeral of her son, slain hostage Yonatan Samerano, whose body was recovered in an Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

KEY POINTS The Israel-Iran ceasefire raised some hopes for an end to the war in Gaza.

Qatar is actively working to facilitate talks between Israel and Hamas.

Discussions are ongoing to implement a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire and releasing hostages.

On Monday night, President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, turning the focus back to ending the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The war between Israel and Iran lasted just 12 days, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has waged war with Hamas since Hamas fighters launched a series of brutal attacks primarily against civilians on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Times reported that after brokering this ceasefire deal, Trump is likely to “seek a return on his investment by pressuring Netanyahu to end the war in Gaza, as his other allies in the Middle East have been pressing him to do.”

Related Trump announces ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran

According to Reuters, the deal between Israel and Iran has raised the hopes of Palestinians that an end of the war in Gaza could come soon. Thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed or displaced in the protracted war.

Qatar hopes to assist in talks between Israel and Hamas

On Tuesday, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani announced that his country is actively working to facilitate indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in the coming days, according to JNS.

“We remain committed to collaborating with Egypt and the United States to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza,” Al Thani said, according to JNS.

Al Thani also expressed hopes that Israel would not take advantage of the ceasefire with Iran to keep attacking Gaza.

Hamam Al-Farani sits next to his sister, in white, along with other family members as the body of their father Alaa, killed in an Israeli army strike that also injured the boy, is prepared for burial at Shifa hospital in Gaza City, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. | Jehad Alshrafi, Associated Press

The goal of the discussions would be to secure a ceasefire and the release of the 50 remaining hostages. These discussions on ending the war would follow a framework drafted by the U.S.

“Regarding the Gaza talks, discussions are ongoing with both the Israeli side and Hamas in an effort to reach an agreement based on the American draft,” Al Thani said, according to The Times of Israel.

He did not give details on what the proposal involves.

How many hostages are being held in Gaza?

According to JNS, Israeli authorities have reported that approximately 50 hostages are currently being held by terrorist groups in Gaza. A majority of these individuals were captured on Oct. 7.

Israel said on Sunday it recovered the bodies of three hostages.

At least 28 of these hostages have been confirmed dead, another 20 are believed to be alive and there are major concerns for the well-being of the remaining two, per JNS.

The Associated Press reported that the hostages include four non-Israelis: one Tanzanian and two Thais who have been confirmed dead, and a Nepalese captive.