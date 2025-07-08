Firefighters from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, load a body into a raft as they prepare for a water recovery along the Guadalupe River days after a flash flood swept through the area July 7, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. Rescue and recovery effort continued Tuesday.

KEY POINTS The death toll from the Texas flash flooding is at least 108 across six counties.

Search-and-rescue efforts continue from Texas crews as well as teams from Florida, Missouri and Mexico.

Continuous rains in central Texas expected to decrease, improving the conditions.

Search-and-rescue efforts for the devastating floods in central Texas are entering their fifth day as officials say the death toll has reached at least 108.

The flash floods have caused deaths in six counties, but Kerr County has been hit the hardest with 87 deaths, including 30 who were children, according to CNN. There have also been confirmed deaths in Travis, Williamson, Burnet, Tom Green and Kendall counties.

Search-and-rescue crews from across Texas, as well as from other states and even Mexico are working to find people who are still missing.

Rains continue to hit the devastated areas in central Texas but a break in the storm is coming and conditions are beginning to dry up.

Search and rescue teams from Kerrville Fire Department search look over the debris after flooding near the banks of the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. | Ashley Landis, Associated Press

Search-and-rescue operation continue ‘around the clock’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that search-and-rescue operations are happening “around the clock” as state emergency personnel work with locals in the search for potential survivors, according to ABC News.

“Texas will remain engaged until every missing person is found and every Texan recovers from this disaster,” the governor added.

At least 23 people are still missing in the areas devastated by floods, per NBC.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said that over 850 high water rescues have taken place, according to ABC News.

Around 20 state agencies have deployed about 1,750 personnel as well as over 975 vehicles and pieces of equipment to help in search and rescue operations.

A break in the storm is coming

In a statement late on Monday, Abbott said “Texans are urged to remain weather aware, heed the guidance of local officials, and regularly monitor weather forecasts,” per ABC News.

According to CNN, the forecast is improving and after days of heavy rain and ongoing flood risks, central Texas is expected to be much drier. There is a chance that a few scattered rain showers and thunderstorms could hit the region briefly, but they are unlikely to trigger significant flood threats.

The area is supposed to see sunny weather on Thursday and Friday.

As of early Tuesday morning all flood watches in Texas have been dropped, reported NBC. There are still a few flood warnings that remain in effect. Flood warnings “are issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening.”

The flood warnings include the San Saba River affecting San Saba County, the Leon River at Gatesville affecting Coryell County and Cowhouse Creek near Pidcoke, according to the National Weather Service.

The Guadalupe River, which reached extreme levels over the weekend, has returned to normal levels. Some other rivers could continue to rise even after the rain ends, per CNN.

Aid for search-and-rescue operation comes from outside Texas

FEMA activated Missouri Task Force 1 to deploy to Texas, per NBC. The task force is a part of the Boone County Fire Protection District and will be focusing on water rescue operations and capabilities for detecting human remains.

The team of 50 left Columbia, Missouri, on its way to Kerr County Monday night. The task force includes four human remains detection canines and their handlers, they will be in Texas for up to two weeks.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue Team was also activated and deployed to Texas, per NBC. The group is also known as Florida Task Force One.

The Florida team has seven members, including two canine search teams and support personnel.

Mexico has also sent a team of first responders to aid in the search efforts in central Texas.

The team came from Coahuila, which borders Del Río, Texas, according to CNN. It includes four members from the Fundación 911 organization and nine members from the Civil Protection and Fire Department of Ciudad Acuña.

There are also Mexican canine teams in Texas which were trained with U.S. support for security missions.