Debris, rubble and a damaged car lie on a street after flooding from rains in the area of North Plainfield, N.J., Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

KEY POINTS Reports highlight some areas of New Jersey and New York suffering flash floods due to heavy rainfalls.

Subway stations experienced delays as the systems were overtaken by floodwaters.

New Jersey's governor issued a state of emergency as rescue missions continue.

Heavy rains through the Northeast United States on Monday night caused flash flooding in New York and New Jersey.

The areas affected included New York City’s northern suburbs and several border counties in New Jersey. Warnings were in effect for much of the region until about 10 p.m. on Monday.

New York City experienced one of its wettest hours on record, according to CNN, with over 2 inches between 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The subway system experienced delays as floodwaters overtook the stations. A video posted on X by CBS showed the flooding on the 28th Street platform.

The intensity of the flooding prompted Gov. Phil Murphy to issue a state of emergency in New Jersey on Monday night.

The state experienced about 3 to 6 inches under 2½ hours with Somerset and Union counties experienced the highest rainfall.

The quick response from rescue crews prompted dramatic rescues, including pulling a man out of his car using a rope, according to CBS News.

Despite the rescue efforts, at least two people died in the city of Plainfield, Union County, after the flooding swept their vehicle into Cedar Brook, per News 12.

Online user Henry Swenson posted on X drone footage of the damage in Plainfield.

On Tuesday morning, the governor surveyed the aftermath of the flooding in another town in Union County.

Some roads remained closed on Tuesday morning as crews worked to clear debris, make repairs and remove abandoned cars, Murphy said, per CNN.