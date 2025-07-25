U.S. passports are arranged for a photograph in Tigard, Ore., on Dec. 11, 2021. The United States passport dropped in the rankings of the world’s most powerful passports.

The United States passport dropped in the rankings of the world’s most powerful passports.

A U.S. passport was ranked at No. 10, tied with Iceland and Lithuania, in a recent report. It’s the lowest position for the U.S. in the 20-year history of the Henley Passport Index, according to CNN.

“Notably, the U.S. is now on the brink of exiting the Top 10 altogether for the first time in the index’s 20-year history,” the company said in a statement, per CNBC.

What is the Henley Passport Index?

The index explores how many countries a passport allows the passport holder to get into without a visa.

The top spot was claimed by Singapore, with Japan and South Korea coming in at No. 2.

Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain all tied for the third spot.

India made a jump from 85th to 77th in just six months.

“The consolidation we’re seeing at the top underscores that access is earned — and must be maintained — through active and strategic diplomacy,” said Christian H. Kaelin, the inventor of the passport-index concept, in a statement, per USA Today. “Nations that proactively negotiate visa waivers and nurture reciprocal agreements continue to rise, while the opposite applies to those that are less engaged in such efforts.”

Here’s the top 10 in the ranking:

1. Singapore

2. Japan

2. South Korea

3. Denmark

3. Finland

3. France

3. Germany

3. Ireland

3. Italy

3. Spain

4. Austria

4. Belgium

4. Luxembourg

4. Netherlands

4. Norway

4. Portugal

4. Sweden

5. Greece

5. New Zealand

5. Switzerland

6. United Kingdom

7. Australia

7. Czechia

7. Hungary

7. Malta

7. Poland

8. Canada

8. Estonia

8. United Arab Emirates

9. Croatia

9. Latvia

9. Slovakia

9. Slovenia

10. Iceland

10. Lithuania

10. United States