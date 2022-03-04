Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Utah

Sarah Brown poses for a photo at her home in Salt Lake City.
Utah
‘I see you’: How a Utah Airbnb host found novel way to help Ukrainians
By Art Raymond
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, on April 8, 2020.
Utah
Why Utah, 24 other Republican states are pushing for ‘energy independence’
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Shandy Wykoff rides a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train.
Utah
Why you still have to wear a mask on public transportation — at least for now
By Lisa Riley Roche
FamilySearch developed a new volunteer online experience called “Get Involved” that uses handwriting recognition technology.
Faith
A look at new family history technology and keynote messages shared at RootsTech 2022
Here is a quick look at some of the new family history technology and keynote messages of connection being shared at RootsTech 2022.
By Trent Toone
March 4, 2022 6:54 p.m. MST
Former superintendent David S. Doty, right, and members of the Canyons School Board listen as residents voice their opinions on April 17, 2012.
Utah
Is this the year local school board races in Utah get their due?
Here’s who’s being recruited to run for state and local school boards in Utah after tumult in recent years due to the pandemic, social justice reckoning, and challenges to curriculum and library books.
By Marjorie Cortez
March 4, 2022 3:35 p.m. MST
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in Oakland, California.
The West
How U.S. states in the West are sanctioning Russia
Western governors and lawmakers are taking steps to ensure state money doesn’t go to Russia.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 4, 2022 1:30 p.m. MST
Dana Perino, co-host of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” appears on the television program, in New York, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Opinion
A successful woman worth noting
On Women’s History Month, it’s worth noting Dana Perino, an Intermountain West product who ended up in the White House.
By Evan Ward
March 4, 2022 1:09 p.m. MST
University of Utah President Taylor Randall listens to Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney during a discussion.
Utah
Will Mitt Romney endorse a candidate in the U.S. Senate race in Utah?
GOP senator considers candidates in the race friends
By Dennis Romboy
March 4, 2022 11:13 a.m. MST
An exterior rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple.
Faith
A first look at the Ephraim Temple was released as the church announced 3 groundbreaking dates
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple and scheduled groundbreakings for temples in Smithfield, Utah, Burley, Idaho, and Yorba Linda, California.
By Trent Toone
March 4, 2022 9:16 a.m. MST
Mark Wintch sorts steers to send off to a feed yard at his cattle ranch in the Wah Wah Valley.
The West
Is groundwater the new ground zero in Western water wars?
There’s a Wild West style battle brewing in south central Utah over a groundwater pumping plan that critics say will drastically impact a network of deep aquifers, including in a hydrologic basin that feeds into the Great Salt Lake. Is the imperiled lake at further risk if this project goes through?
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Faith
Latter-day Saints in Europe providing aid as refugee crisis expands
“Church members around the world have inquired about how to help or contribute. We invite them to do so through the church’s Humanitarian Aid Fund.”
By Tad Walch
March 3, 2022 9:32 p.m. MST
28665725.jpeg
Utah
Will Utah bill bring more puppy mills to the state?
HB476 would prohibit local governments from adopting or enforcing ordinances or other rules that prohibit the operation of an animal enterprise or the use of a working animal. Governments would instead only be able to enforce state and federal laws.
By Ashley Imlay
March 3, 2022 7:16 p.m. MST
Protesters decrying the police shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal gather in front of the district attorney’s office.
Utah
Judge dismisses civil lawsuit in Bernardo Palacios police shooting
U.S. District Judge David Barlow ruled that two Salt Lake police officers, along with Chief Mike Brown, did not violate Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal’s civil rights. The shooting prompted numerous public protests.
By Pat Reavy
March 3, 2022 7:03 p.m. MST
Lacey Kapsimalis and Stoner Sturgis, who have been homeless for five and nine years, respectively, walk through Salt Lake City.
Utah
Controversial homeless shelter bill advances despite concerns it would strain existing resources
Opponents worry the bill doesn’t provide adequate incentives for cities to “step up,” and would still leave the burden of homelessness mitigation largely in the hands of Salt Lake City.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
March 3, 2022 5:14 p.m. MST
merlin_2912634.jpg
Utah
How a phone call led to a Utah fundraiser, donation drive for Ukrainian refugees
How can Utahns help Ukrainian refugees? A humanitarian effort to help people fleeing war-ravaged Ukraine is underway.
By Dennis Romboy
March 3, 2022 5:13 p.m. MST
Brandon Sanderson, a Utah-based author, announces his Kickstarter campaign to fund 4 secret novels. He raised more than $19 million in two days.
Entertainment
Brandon Sanderson’s Kickstarter goal was $1 million. His fans gave him that and millions more
Utah author Brandon Sanderson only asked for $1 million to fund 4 secret novels. He raised that in 35 minutes. Two days later he had more than $19 million and counting.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 4:20 p.m. MST
cupp_trump_20200909.jpg
Politics
Why the Jan. 6 committee says Trump could be charged with criminal conspiracy
The committee said it has enough evidence to conclude that Trump and members of his campaigned “engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.”
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 3, 2022 4 p.m. MST
Valerii Sushkevych, president of the Ukraine National Paralympic Committee shakes hands with Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee.
Utah
U.S. backs expulsion of Russian, Belarusian athletes from 2022 Paralympics in Beijing
The decision came after escalating backlash from other teams, which included refusing to play against the aggressors in the unprovoked war against Ukraine and even boycotting the event entirely.
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 3, 2022 2:47 p.m. MST
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak arrives with his wife, Kathy, to deliver his State of the State address at Allegiant Stadium.
Politics
Nevada’s Democratic governor was accosted. Here’s how his GOP opponents responded
Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife were threatened at a Las Vegas restaurant. The state GOP condemned the verbal attack, but most of those seeking the party’s nomination for governor took a different approach.
By Matthew Brown
March 3, 2022 2:22 p.m. MST
The Pioneer Database and the Missionary Database have merged into a single, combined research tool called the Church History Biographical Database.
Faith
Church History Library merges pioneer and missionary records into new biographical database
The Church History Library has merged its Pioneer Database and Missionary Database into a single, combined research tool called the Church History Biographical Database.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:06 a.m. MST
A Utah Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk is moved to the Heber Valley Airport by a Nevada Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook.
Utah
2 Black Hawk helicopters extracted from Little Cottonwood Canyon after crash
Two Black Hawk helicopters have been removed from just outside of Snowbird in Little Cottonwood Canyon where they crashed during a training exercise with the Utah National Guard.
By Eliza Pace and Andrew Adams
March 3, 2022 10:28 a.m. MST
A banner opposing a gondola hangs near the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Opinion
Opinion: Why I say no to a canyon gondola
I am not yet persuaded that the gondola project is justified when compared with other potential solutions, such as adding carbon friendly buses to the fleet or a seasonal rush hour toll system.
By Martin Nichols
March 3, 2022 10:18 a.m. MST
Community Nursing Services nurse Janie Wilson prepares a syringe of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Coronavirus
What President Biden says Americans need to do to move forward from COVID-19
Biden called for an end to school and economic shutdowns and touted a new CDC mask policy.
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 2, 2022 5:17 p.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
Hyundai Motor’s electric vehicle IONIQ 5 based robotaxi is displayed.
Environment
Hyundai to introduce 17 electric vehicles by 2030
Hyundai announced plans to introduce 17 new vehicles by 2030.
By Gitanjali Poonia
March 2, 2022 5 p.m. MST
Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia’s attack on Ukraine in St. Petersburg, Russia,
Opinion
How events have weakened totalitarians like Putin
Vladimir Putin’s hand remains weak. The Russian economy is vulnerable, dependent on petroleum, plagued with corruption.
By Arthur Cyr
March 2, 2022 4:56 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
merlin_2911736.jpg
BYU Football
BYU’s football players got bigger and stronger in the offseason
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
By Jay Drew
Feb 28, 2022 8:37 p.m. MST
People watch a public fireworks display at Liberty Park on July 24, 2018.
Utah
Why Salt Lake City won’t sponsor public fireworks displays this July
Due to drought and air quality concerns, the Salt Lake City Council voted 4-3 against a $25,000 budget item to supply fireworks for any Fourth of July or Pioneer Day holiday festivities.
By Carter Williams
March 2, 2022 3:54 p.m. MST
merlin_2912242.jpg
Utah
Why a team of Russian biathletes in Utah is banned from competing
‘Our hearts go out to the Ukrainians,’ U.S. biathlon official says
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 2, 2022 1:04 p.m. MST
People look at early voting results in Brownsville, Texas
Politics
Here’s what happened in Texas’ primaries
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will face off against former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and no House incumbent lost their race, though two are heading for a runoff.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 2, 2022 12:55 p.m. MST
merlin_2910918.jpg
Education
BYU-Malibu? Pepperdine-Provo?: Inside the comity between two of America’s most religious campuses
BYU and Pepperdine independently settled on the word “belonging” to define the kind of Christian community they’re seeking to cultivate.
By Hal Boyd
March 2, 2022 12:39 p.m. MST
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, laughs as he tours Kenworth Sales in West Valley City on Nov. 12, 2021.
Politics
Where have all the COVID-19 relief funds gone? Mitt Romney, GOP senators want to know
Before the federal government spends another dollar on COVID-19 relief, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney wants to know what happened to the trillions already out there.
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 12:34 p.m. MST
A mother and her daughter look at a computer screen at RootsTech.
Faith
RootsTech hopes to increase growth by bringing more ‘energy’ to the screen at free, three-day global conference
RootsTech 2022 organizers have promised to bring more energy to the screen at this year’s free, three-day global family history conference.
By Trent Toone
March 2, 2022 11:13 a.m. MST
Cody Greenland watches body camera video of his arrest in 2020 from his attorney’s office in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Utah
Utah man files lawsuit, saying officer tackled him, beat him as he was kneeling
A West Jordan man who said he was injured after being tackled from behind by an American Fork police officer running at him in 2020 has filed a federal lawsuit against the department.
By Pat Reavy
March 2, 2022 11:05 a.m. MST
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Opinion
Biden hit the right notes on Ukraine; but he lost an opportunity to say more to unite us
Devoting only about 12 minutes to the war during the State of the Union speech was not enough. For much of the world, Russia’s invasion is the only topic that matters.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
March 2, 2022 10:47 a.m. MST
High school students are applauded during the Deseret News/KSL Sterling Scholar Awards ceremony at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre
Education
Sterling Scholars: Here are Utah’s 2022 semifinalists
Born from an idea in 1962, the program brings recognition to high school students in 15 different fields of study.
By Deseret News
March 2, 2022 9:56 a.m. MST
Caiden Bishop places her COVID-19 swab into a vial.
Coronavirus
This new CDC tool can help you find your county’s COVID-19 risk level
What to know about the new CDC tool on COVID-19 transmission rates.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8 a.m. MST
Bison from Yellowstone National Park.
Television
‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner to narrate new Fox Nation show about Yellowstone National Park
Kevin Costner has signed with Fox Nation for a new show about Yellowstone National Park.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 5 a.m. MST
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol.
Politics
What Mitt Romney, Mike Lee and others had to say about President Biden’s State of the Union. (Hint: It wasn’t flattering
Utah Republicans in Congress say President Joe Biden is a weak leader and the crises at home and abroad are of his own making.
By Dennis Romboy
March 1, 2022 10:17 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden departs after delivering his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.
Politics
3 takeaways from President Biden’s State of the Union
Before a joint session of Congress, Biden spent the bulk of his hourlong speech speaking about Ukraine.
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 8:54 p.m. MST
28662252.jpeg
Utah
Utah bill to ban vaccine passports given committee OK after tense meeting
After a tense meeting that began with some community members being removed by troopers, the Utah Senate moved a bill forward that will prohibit businesses and government from requiring vaccine passports for entry.
By Ashley Imlay
March 1, 2022 8:01 p.m. MST
Lacey Kapsimalis and Stoner Sturgis, who have been homeless for five and nine years, respectively, walk through Salt Lake City.
Utah
Should Utah cities do more to shelter the homeless during winter months?
The bill would incentivize more cities to provide overflow shelter space, but some leaders say, “Not in my backyard.”
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
March 1, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson speaks during a press conference.
Opinion
How Russia united a fraying Europe in an instant
Sweden and Finland have long histories of conflict with Russia. That history is now forcing policy changes in regard to long-held neutrality.
By Jay Evensen
March 1, 2022 6 p.m. MST
U.S. Capitol is seen behind the U.S. flag, Ukrainian flag.
U.S. & World
Watch live: President Biden delivers State of the Union
President Biden will speak about Ukraine and the U.S. during his State of the Union address
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 6 p.m. MST
Robert Dennis-Garcia, 8, gets his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington on Jan. 24, 2022.
Utah
A New York study shows COVID-19 vaccines quickly lose effectiveness in kids 5-11. Should Utah parents worry?
The Utah Department of Health continues to recommend that parents get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19.
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 1, 2022 5:38 p.m. MST
merlin_1521824.jpg
Opinion
Opinion: A State of the Union speech he would like to give in the shadow of war and uncertainty
Boyd Matheson weighs in: “Now is the time for us to stand up, stand together, stand against tyranny and division and stand for each other and every freedom loving soul around the world.”
By Boyd Matheson
March 1, 2022 5:12 p.m. MST
Latter-day Saint missionaries no longer need to wear masks at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.
Faith
Missionaries at Provo MTC no longer need COVID-19 vaccination, testing; masks now optional
“You will now determine for yourself whether to use a facemask in all settings at the Provo MTC ... We encourage all to extend love and respect to others and their decisions.”
By Tad Walch
March 1, 2022 4:53 p.m. MST
Steve Erickson, with the Utah chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials, speaks about the need for affordable housing.
Utah
Homeless advocates ask for more affordable housing as Legislature slashes funding bill
Lawmakers seem poised to fund only half of the $128 million initially requested to set up a homeless services grant program.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
March 1, 2022 3:40 p.m. MST
merlin_2911832.jpg
Utah
Utah House OKs rule limiting media access to floor
In past years, Utah Capitol credentialed journalists have been able to access the House floor to interview lawmakers immediately after adjournment, but HR2 requires media members to seek and receive permission from the House speaker or the speaker’s media designee before gaining access to the House floor.
By Katie McKellar
March 1, 2022 2:52 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden, right, arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris&nbsp;and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Utah
Sen. Mike Lee says it’s ‘inappropriate’ for president to tout Supreme Court nominee’s race, gender
Sen. Mike Lee says it’s wrong for President Joe Biden to tout Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court before her qualifications for the job.
By Dennis Romboy
March 1, 2022 2:22 p.m. MST
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
Politics
Where does former President Trump stand on Russia?
Trump’s relationship with Russia has long been under a microscope. Here’s a look at Trump’s recent comments on Russia.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 1, 2022 2 p.m. MST
