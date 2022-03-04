Utah
Here is a quick look at some of the new family history technology and keynote messages of connection being shared at RootsTech 2022.
Here’s who’s being recruited to run for state and local school boards in Utah after tumult in recent years due to the pandemic, social justice reckoning, and challenges to curriculum and library books.
Western governors and lawmakers are taking steps to ensure state money doesn’t go to Russia.
On Women’s History Month, it’s worth noting Dana Perino, an Intermountain West product who ended up in the White House.
GOP senator considers candidates in the race friends
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple and scheduled groundbreakings for temples in Smithfield, Utah, Burley, Idaho, and Yorba Linda, California.
There’s a Wild West style battle brewing in south central Utah over a groundwater pumping plan that critics say will drastically impact a network of deep aquifers, including in a hydrologic basin that feeds into the Great Salt Lake. Is the imperiled lake at further risk if this project goes through?
“Church members around the world have inquired about how to help or contribute. We invite them to do so through the church’s Humanitarian Aid Fund.”
HB476 would prohibit local governments from adopting or enforcing ordinances or other rules that prohibit the operation of an animal enterprise or the use of a working animal. Governments would instead only be able to enforce state and federal laws.
U.S. District Judge David Barlow ruled that two Salt Lake police officers, along with Chief Mike Brown, did not violate Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal’s civil rights. The shooting prompted numerous public protests.
Opponents worry the bill doesn’t provide adequate incentives for cities to “step up,” and would still leave the burden of homelessness mitigation largely in the hands of Salt Lake City.
How can Utahns help Ukrainian refugees? A humanitarian effort to help people fleeing war-ravaged Ukraine is underway.
Utah author Brandon Sanderson only asked for $1 million to fund 4 secret novels. He raised that in 35 minutes. Two days later he had more than $19 million and counting.
The committee said it has enough evidence to conclude that Trump and members of his campaigned “engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.”
The decision came after escalating backlash from other teams, which included refusing to play against the aggressors in the unprovoked war against Ukraine and even boycotting the event entirely.
Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife were threatened at a Las Vegas restaurant. The state GOP condemned the verbal attack, but most of those seeking the party’s nomination for governor took a different approach.
The Church History Library has merged its Pioneer Database and Missionary Database into a single, combined research tool called the Church History Biographical Database.
Two Black Hawk helicopters have been removed from just outside of Snowbird in Little Cottonwood Canyon where they crashed during a training exercise with the Utah National Guard.
I am not yet persuaded that the gondola project is justified when compared with other potential solutions, such as adding carbon friendly buses to the fleet or a seasonal rush hour toll system.
Biden called for an end to school and economic shutdowns and touted a new CDC mask policy.
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
Hyundai announced plans to introduce 17 new vehicles by 2030.
Vladimir Putin’s hand remains weak. The Russian economy is vulnerable, dependent on petroleum, plagued with corruption.
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
Due to drought and air quality concerns, the Salt Lake City Council voted 4-3 against a $25,000 budget item to supply fireworks for any Fourth of July or Pioneer Day holiday festivities.
‘Our hearts go out to the Ukrainians,’ U.S. biathlon official says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will face off against former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and no House incumbent lost their race, though two are heading for a runoff.
BYU and Pepperdine independently settled on the word “belonging” to define the kind of Christian community they’re seeking to cultivate.
Before the federal government spends another dollar on COVID-19 relief, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney wants to know what happened to the trillions already out there.
RootsTech hopes to increase growth by bringing more ‘energy’ to the screen at free, three-day global conference
RootsTech 2022 organizers have promised to bring more energy to the screen at this year’s free, three-day global family history conference.
A West Jordan man who said he was injured after being tackled from behind by an American Fork police officer running at him in 2020 has filed a federal lawsuit against the department.
Devoting only about 12 minutes to the war during the State of the Union speech was not enough. For much of the world, Russia’s invasion is the only topic that matters.
Born from an idea in 1962, the program brings recognition to high school students in 15 different fields of study.
What to know about the new CDC tool on COVID-19 transmission rates.
Kevin Costner has signed with Fox Nation for a new show about Yellowstone National Park.
What Mitt Romney, Mike Lee and others had to say about President Biden’s State of the Union. (Hint: It wasn’t flattering
Utah Republicans in Congress say President Joe Biden is a weak leader and the crises at home and abroad are of his own making.
Before a joint session of Congress, Biden spent the bulk of his hourlong speech speaking about Ukraine.
After a tense meeting that began with some community members being removed by troopers, the Utah Senate moved a bill forward that will prohibit businesses and government from requiring vaccine passports for entry.
The bill would incentivize more cities to provide overflow shelter space, but some leaders say, “Not in my backyard.”
Sweden and Finland have long histories of conflict with Russia. That history is now forcing policy changes in regard to long-held neutrality.
President Biden will speak about Ukraine and the U.S. during his State of the Union address
A New York study shows COVID-19 vaccines quickly lose effectiveness in kids 5-11. Should Utah parents worry?
The Utah Department of Health continues to recommend that parents get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19.
Boyd Matheson weighs in: “Now is the time for us to stand up, stand together, stand against tyranny and division and stand for each other and every freedom loving soul around the world.”
“You will now determine for yourself whether to use a facemask in all settings at the Provo MTC ... We encourage all to extend love and respect to others and their decisions.”
Lawmakers seem poised to fund only half of the $128 million initially requested to set up a homeless services grant program.
In past years, Utah Capitol credentialed journalists have been able to access the House floor to interview lawmakers immediately after adjournment, but HR2 requires media members to seek and receive permission from the House speaker or the speaker’s media designee before gaining access to the House floor.
Sen. Mike Lee says it’s wrong for President Joe Biden to tout Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court before her qualifications for the job.
Trump’s relationship with Russia has long been under a microscope. Here’s a look at Trump’s recent comments on Russia.