On Nov. 28, 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever.

Per wire reports of the time, the Cocoanut Grove, one of the largest nightclubs in the country, was one of wartime Boston’s most popular night spots.

The blaze was the second worst fire disaster in U.S. history, after the 1903 Iroquois Theater fire in Chicago that left 602 dead.

Estimates after the Cocoanut Grove fire indicate almost 1,000 people were crowded into the nightclub, which was only licensed to seat 460.

Grove owner Barnett Welansky, who had locked exit doors so customers couldn’t leave without paying, was imprisoned for manslaughter and violating public building laws.

In this Nov. 28, 1942, file photo, smoke pours from the Cocoanut Grove nightclub during a fire in the Back Bay section of Boston. A 2019 documentary film, "Six Locked Doors: The Legacy of Cocoanut Grove," tells the story of the disaster that claimed the lives of 492 people, leading to an overhaul and stricter enforcement of building safety codes. | Associated Press

Such tragedies are rare nowadays, thanks to uniform safety measures across the country, although they occasionally occur in unsanctioned locations, like the 2016 blaze in Oakland, California, at a huge warehouse and artist collective. At least 24 people died in the blaze.

In 2003, indoor fireworks during a Great White show at The Station nightclub in Warwick, Rhode Island, started the building on fire and resulted in 100 deaths and 200 injuries.

In 1977, a Memorial Day fire broke out in the overcrowded Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Kentucky, in which 165 people died and 200 were injured.

In 1940, a fire broke out at Rhythm Club in Natchez, Mississippi, and took 209 lives. Spanish moss that lined the dance hall was engulfed in flames. The windows had been boarded up to prevent people from sneaking into the club.

Here are some stories from the Cocoanut Grove fire of 1942, how those who lost their lives are remembered, and reports of other such tragedies around the world:

