Merry Christmas: Volunteers hand out turkeys — with all the trimmings — to needy in Salt Lake City

By Deseret News
Volunteer Nora Bardeny hands out butter to&nbsp;individuals and families in need at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.&nbsp;Funding and support for Crossroads Urban Center’s Christmas food distribution, which included turkeys and all the trimmings, came from the staff, students and families of Rowland Hall, the Utah Food Bank, the Eccles Broadcast Center at the University of Utah, the B.W. Bastian Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power, and dozens of other individuals and local religious congregations. Crossroads has been providing social services to individuals and families in need in Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas for over 50 years. It operates two emergency food pantries and a thrift store that distributes clothing and household essentials throughout the year. This year’s Christmas food distribution marks the 23rd year of collaboration with Rowland Hall.
Steve Griffin, Deseret News

