Merry Christmas: Volunteers hand out turkeys — with all the trimmings — to needy in Salt Lake City

Gov. Gary Herbert gets a hug from Mary Allen as he joined other volunteers in handing out turkeys and all the trimmings for a holiday meal to individuals and families in need at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Funding and support for Crossroads Urban Center’s Christmas food distribution came from the staff, students and families of Rowland Hall, the Utah Food Bank, the Eccles Broadcast Center at the University of Utah, the B.W. Bastian Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power, and dozens of other individuals and local religious congregations. Crossroads has been providing social services to individuals and families in need in Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas for over 50 years. It operates two emergency food pantries and a thrift store that distributes clothing and household essentials throughout the year. This year’s Christmas food distribution marks the 23rd year of collaboration with Rowland Hall. and the Crossroads Urban Center to distribute holiday turkeys, and all the trimmings for a complete holiday meal at Rowland Hall School in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Crossroads has been providing social services to individuals and families in need in Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas for over 50 years. Crossroads operates two emergency food pantries and a thrift store that distributes clothing and household essentials throughout the year. This year’s Christmas food distribution marks the 23rd year of collaboration with Rowland Hall School. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Volunteers fill grocery bags with items for a holiday meal for individuals and families in need at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Funding and support for the Crossroads Urban Center’s Christmas food distribution, which included turkeys and all the trimmings, came from the staff, students and families of Rowland Hall, the Utah Food Bank, the Eccles Broadcast Center at the University of Utah, the B.W. Bastian Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power, and dozens of other individuals and local religious congregations. Crossroads has been providing social services to individuals and families in need in Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas for over 50 years. It operates two emergency food pantries and a thrift store that distributes clothing and household essentials throughout the year. This year’s Christmas food distribution marks the 23rd year of collaboration with Rowland Hall. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Volunteers help distribute turkeys and all the trimmings for a complete holiday meal to individuals and families in need at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Funding and support for Crossroads Urban Center’s Christmas food distribution, which included turkeys and all the trimmings, came from the staff, students and families of Rowland Hall, the Utah Food Bank, the Eccles Broadcast Center at the University of Utah, the B.W. Bastian Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power, and dozens of other individuals and local religious congregations. Crossroads has been providing social services to individuals and families in need in Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas for over 50 years. It operates two emergency food pantries and a thrift store that distributes clothing and household essentials throughout the year. This year’s Christmas food distribution marks the 23rd year of collaboration with Rowland Hall. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Gov. Gary Herbert helps hand out turkeys and all the trimmings for a holiday meal to individuals and families in need at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Funding and support for Crossroads Urban Center’s Christmas food distribution came from the staff, students and families of Rowland Hall, the Utah Food Bank, the Eccles Broadcast Center at the University of Utah, the B.W. Bastian Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power, and dozens of other individuals and local religious congregations. Crossroads has been providing social services to individuals and families in need in Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas for over 50 years. It operates two emergency food pantries and a thrift store that distributes clothing and household essentials throughout the year. This year’s Christmas food distribution marks the 23rd year of collaboration with Rowland Hall. join with the Crossroads Urban Center to distribute holiday turkeys, and all the trimmings for a complete holiday meal in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Crossroads has been providing social services to individuals and families in need in Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas for over 50 years. Crossroads operates two emergency food pantries and a thrift store that distributes clothing and household essentials throughout the year. This year’s Christmas food distribution marks the 23rd year of collaboration with Rowland Hall School. Steve Griffin, Deseret News