Utah man accidentally shoots through screen door, hits neighbor

By Gretel Kauffman
ROY — A Roy man accidentally shot through his screen door Friday afternoon, injuring a neighbor who was taking out the trash, according to authorities.

The man was inside his house near 2200 W. 4500 South when he apparently accidentally discharged his shotgun, Roy police said. The shotgun was a newly-received Christmas gift, according to a spokesman for the Roy fire department.

Pellets of 00 buckshot from the shell went through the front screen door. One hit a male neighbor, who happened to be taking out the trash across the street, in the abdomen, officials said.

The neighbor was taken to the hospital. He was conscious, breathing, and alert when he was transported, police said.

