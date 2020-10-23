Utah agency recommends body cams for all officers, building more relationships

SALT LAKE CITY — Data-driven evidence, police programming and community outreach.

These are three of the areas the Utah Department of Public Safety has identified as needing reform statewide among law enforcement agencies.

In June, following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and the riot in Salt Lake City on May 30 that started as a peaceful protest over Floyd’s death, Gov. Gary Herbert called for the Department of Public Safety to put together a report addressing police reform for Utah.

The final report, released this week, came up with 19 topics that should be addressed, including police culture, de-escalation training, diversity training, transparency on officer misconduct and the use of body cameras by every officer.

“Ultimately, the goal of this report is to serve as a catalyst to help identify ways to decrease fear and anger, build relationships by establishing trust within the underrepresented populations, and evaluate law and policy that may increase police transparency and accountability,” the report states.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson said he was tasked with answering the simple questions: What is police reform? What is the public asking for? What is the status of policing in Utah today?

To get the answers to those questions, Anderson said his department met with advocacy groups and people on all sides of the spectrum, which include those who were calling for defunding and getting rid of police altogether, to groups such as the Fraternal Order of Police and the spouses of officers killed in the line of duty.

The question presented to each of them was, “What is it would you like to see changed?”

Once that information was collected, the department put together a report outlining the areas that both sides say need reform.

While Anderson said the two sides have occasionally butted heads over how much reform should happen and how to make it happen, there has also been understanding and reasonable talk from both sides. That has led to a group now meeting twice a month, and the conversations now include state lawmakers, he said.

“We are finding common ground, we are making headway. But it doesn’t end here today,” Anderson said, noting that the dialogue needs to keep going long after the protests are over.

Anderson points to one unusual relationship that has developed because of the ongoing talks between public safety officers and some of those who protested at the state Capitol earlier this summer. During those heated protests, Utah Department of Public Safety administrators gave out their business cards and told the group that if they wanted to sit down and have meaningful discussions, to call them.

Several of those protesters took advantage of the offer, he said. Since then, a bond — and even friendship — has formed and trust has been built.

“It’s actually been really cool to see,” he said.

As for the areas that need reform, Anderson said one recommendation is for the state to have a system that is data driven and evidence-based evaluations can be made. For example, there is currently no statewide database that counts officer-involved shootings, he said. When his office wants to know how many officer-involved shooting there have been in Utah, they have to rely on media reports.

“Why can’t we have that? Why can’t we simplify this?” he questioned. “We need a collaborative way to track information in a state system.”

By collecting that data, Anderson says it can be used to stop the so-called “school to prison pipeline” where school-age children who are put in the juvenile system become trapped and end up going to prison after high school.

Some fixes are easy, such as the ban on chokeholds, he said. And in June, the director of Peace Officer Standards and Training in Utah — the organization that certifies all law enforcers in Utah — announced plans to add 30 hours of training, including more courses on implicit bias and procedural justice.

But other fixes will be more difficult, such as equipping all officers in Utah with body cameras. One of the main hurdles is the cost.

“It’s just an expensive, expensive mechanism,” Anderson said.

As the talks with each side continue, Anderson said the inclusion of faith leaders from all denominations in Utah will be an important part of the process moving forward.

“These discussions of understanding are critical to the criminal and social justice environment given the ability and opportunity of faith leaders to bridge gaps and help communities, congregants, and police agencies be accountable, heal, and act in faith,” the report states.

As lawmakers now join in the discussions, Anderson said it will be important for all sides to work together to continue to build trust and establish relationships, and not just with police.

“In order to build effective community relations, it is critical to align accountability measures throughout the entire criminal justice system, including police, prosecutors and judges. Practices within the criminal justice system that result in misalignment and inconsistency only create fear, distrust, and breed unnecessary public confusion,” the report states.

“A successful criminal justice system creates opportunity for further success in much needed social services and social justice for communities and citizens of the state of Utah.”