Democratic representative becomes third Utah lawmaker to test positive for COVID-19

Rep. Mark Strong, R-Bluffdale, and Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, are the latest lawmakers to test positive for the virus

Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, carries her rapid COVID-19 test with her into the House chamber on the first day of the legislative session at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, is the third known lawmaker to test positive for COVID-19 recently, after it was confirmed Friday morning that Rep. Mark Strong, R-Bluffdale, also has had the virus.

A spokesperson for the House of Representatives confirmed on Friday that Strong has had COVID-19, but did not specify a timeline of when he tested positive. They said he is on his 10th day of symptoms, then clarified that he is no longer symptomatic and has been following CDC guidelines and wearing a mask. An intern for Strong later confirmed that the representative tested positive sometime last week.

CDC guidelines recommend that individuals who test positive quarantine for at least five days and then wear a mask for an additional five days.

Strong was present on the House floor on Friday morning and was wearing a mask.

Friday afternoon, Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, announced in a meeting of the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee that she had also tested positive. She presented two of her bills remotely for committee discussion.

Rep. Mark Strong, R-Bluffdale, carries his COVID-19 rapid test into the House chamber on the first day of the Utah general legislative session at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Strong tested positive sometime last week.
Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, tested positive twice on the first day of the session, after making confusing statements about his results.

Testing for senators is optional at the Capitol, but House members and staff are required to be tested twice a week. The House does not release the COVID-19 status of representatives, but made an exception in confirming Strong’s case.

It is unclear if other lawmakers may have tested positive during the session.

