Salt Lake City is the best place in the nation for starting a side hustle, a new study says

Salt Lake City is the best place in the U.S. to start a side hustle or small business, reports a new study from LLC.

The study analyzed key factors that create ideal environments for side hustles to thrive — such as unemployment rates, accessibility and average length for commute.

Shorter commute times open up more time to dedicate to a side hustle, Salt Lake City came in fourth for commute time with an average commute of 18.4 minutes. Low income tax rates in Utah make Salt Lake City more affordable, with an affordability score of 23 out of 25.

Each city was ranked out of 100 based on how well it preformed in every factor. Salt Lake City came in first with a score of 78 out of 100.

In second place was Gilbert, Arizona, with a score of 74, and in third was Scottsdale, Arizona, with a score of 71.

What is a side hustle?

A side hustle is a flexible job on the side, typically deriving from hobbies or interests, to make extra cash. For example, writing a blog or being a wedding photographer.

According to the Deseret News, roughly 45% of Americans have a side hustle, and 54% of them are between the ages of 18 and 34.

A study from January by Backgroundchecks.org found that Utah had the fourth-highest number of people with a side hustle in the nation.