Former Utah police chief charged with misusing public funds

The embattled former police chief of Wellington is now being accused of billing the city and state for overtime hours he didn't actually work.

Rory Von Bradley, 40, of Wellington, was charged Friday in 7th District Court with misuse of public money, a third-degree felony; theft and communications fraud, class A misdemeanors; and falsifying a government record, a class B misdemeanor.

Between Aug. 28 and Sept. 11 of 2020, Bradley claimed to have worked overtime hours for which he was paid, and also submitted claims for reimbursement on behalf of the city to the Utah Highway Safety Office for the overtime he allegedly worked during a special speed enforcement shift, according to charging documents,

"In fact, (Bradley) claimed and was paid overtime from Wellington city for certain days during which he did not actually work any overtime, including days for which he sought reimbursement through the (UHP) program for overtime speed shifts," the charges allege.

Related Wellington City Council fires police chief amid sexual harassment allegations

Prosecutors also contend that Bradley reported making "more traffic stops and issued more citations during the speed shifts than he actually did. (He) used Wellington city equipment, including computer equipment, to make and communicate falsified overtime claims to Wellington city, and to make and communicate to the state of Utah falsified (UHP) activity reports and reimbursement claims," according to the charges.

In April 2021, Bradley, who had been chief since 2018, was fired by the Wellington City Council over alleged sexual harassment claims. At that time, John Schindler, Wellington's city attorney, said a female colleague had reported that beginning in September 2019, Bradley began sending inappropriate texts, made inappropriate comments, hit her on the butt and put her in a headlock on city property.

In March, Bradley was charged in 7th District Court with sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor, and assault, a class B misdemeanor, for an incident in December of 2020, according to court records. That case is scheduled to go to trial later this year.