Judge places new ban on Utah’s abortion law until Planned Parenthood lawsuit is settled

A Utah judge granted a more extensive ban on Utah's abortion trigger law Monday while a lawsuit against the law from Planned Parenthood moves through the court.

Third District Judge Andrew Stone issued a preliminary injunction and said Planned Parenthood successfully showed that women who are seeking abortions may be harmed by seeking treatment out of the state or resorting to unsafe means.

He said this decision was based on keeping the status quo before making a significant change to the law, and he is not making a ruling on the claims presented by either party.

"This law was intended to affect a radical change in existing law. … When you're talking about a seismic change in women's health treatment, it's prudent to look before you leap," Stone said.

He said there are clearly multiple serious constitutional issues to consider in this lawsuit.

Tyler Green, a lawyer who spoke on behalf of the state of Utah and individually named defendants in the hearing, hinted that the state may seek a stay or appeal on the injunction with questions to the judge after the ruling. Stone said he would not discourage an appeal.

"We all know that this is going to head up there, and that's really who needs to ultimately make this constitutional determination. It's the (Utah) Supreme Court," Stone said.

Background

The hearing considered a request for a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood claiming Utah's SB174, which took effect briefly after a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v. Wade, breaches the Utah Constitution.

Stone previously granted a temporary order taking the law out of effect for 14 days. Those 14 days end on Monday.

The law will now indefinitely be on hold while the lawsuit proceeds or an appeal is granted.

In Monday's hearing, Planned Parenthood had the burden to show that its case merits granting a preliminary injunction — which means the court had to find:



Either Planned Parenthood's lawsuit is likely to succeed or there are issues that merit further litigation.

Planned Parenthood will be irreparably harmed if the law goes into effect.

More harm will be caused to Planned Parenthood by the law than would be caused to Utah if the law does not go into place.

A preliminary injunction would not go against the public interest.

Stone considered each of these points and determined that Planned Parenthood presented sufficient arguments to show their arguments met the standard for a preliminary injunction, specifically, he determined there is a need to solve the constitutional issues presented in the lawsuit before altering the status quo as SB174 would do.

Planned Parenthood’s arguments

Julie Murray, Planned Parenthood's attorney, argued that SB174 breaches constitutional provisions providing the right to determine one's own family composition, equal rights to men and women, the right to bodily autonomy and the right to privacy. She spoke about each constitutional provision at the hearing, and noted that the state's written brief did not refute many of their claims.

"The state says nothing about the long-term financial, social and emotional impact of the ban, which will disproportionately fall on the shoulders of Utahns of color and families with low incomes," Murray said.

She said there are 10 patients scheduled for an abortion on Tuesday and over 200 people who would be turned away from abortion care over the next month if the law were allowed to go into effect. Murray also said 56% of women seeking abortion report food or housing insecurity, and half of women seeking abortion in Utah have children, and not having access to an abortion means those children will have less resources and attention from their mothers.

The abortion ban would require women who are pregnant because of a rape to lose privacy and require women to face unnecessary health risks, she argued.

"By enacting the ban, the state has prevented pregnant people from ending their pregnancies, forcing them to submit to roughly nine months of dramatic physical transformation, implicating the most personal aspects of their lives and identities, and putting them at increased physical risks, including death without their consent," Murray said.

Mary Taylor, president of Pro-Life Utah, third from the right holding the sign, leads thousands to rally outside of the Utah Capitol for the annual March for Life in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Utah’s arguments

Utah, in its response to Planned Parenthood’s request for a preliminary injunction, argued that SB174 aligns with the Utah Constitution, which recognizes rights for unborn children.

"The Utah Constitution does not expressly protect a right to abortion. That much is clear from the Constitution's plain text," a brief filed last week states. "Nor does the Utah Constitution protect an implied right to abortion."

The state also argued that the abortion ban in SB174, which bans abortions except in cases where the mom or baby has serious universally diagnosable health concerns or in cases of rape or incest, has a strong public interest for preserving human life.

Green said the Utah Legislature has made it clear there is a strong public interest in protecting both human life and potential human life, which he called an interest "of the highest order" and said Utah also has an interest in enforcing its law, including the abortion ban.

He argued during the hearing that a preliminary injunction against SB174 could lead to further bans on abortion laws, and asked the judge about what could happen to Utah's current law banning abortions after 18 weeks of pregnancy. He wondered if SB174 is stayed, or later found to be unconstitutional, where a line would be drawn under Utah's current constitution.

Green said that a legislature is allowed to make laws within their constitutions, and the public recourse for laws that they do not like is not a lawsuit and a preliminary injunction, but voting those politicians out of office.

"The legislature can make decisions as it sees fit to make decisions to regulate whatever is within the scope of the police power, as long as it's not infringing on a constitutional right," Green said.

