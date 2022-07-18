Facebook Twitter
Monday, July 18, 2022 | 
Can you taste toxins? Lawsuit alleges Skittles ‘unfit’ to eat

By  Madison Selcho
SHARE Can you taste toxins? Lawsuit alleges Skittles ‘unfit’ to eat
Skittles candy is pictured Monday, July 18, 2022.

Skittles candy is pictured Monday, July 18, 2022. Mars Inc. is being sued for its continued use of titanium dioxide in Skittles in a class-action lawsuit alleging the rainbow candies are “unfit” to eat.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Mars Inc. is being sued for its continued use of titanium dioxide in Skittles in a class-action lawsuit alleging the rainbow candies are “unfit” to eat.

According to NBC News, California resident Jenile Thames alleges that he opened a Skittles package in April that still contained “heightened levels” of titanium dioxide (TiO2).

Insider reported that Mars Inc. agreed in 2016 to no longer use titanium dioxide and artificial colorings in its products for the next five years.

Thames said he would not have purchased the candy if he had known the toxin it contained, according to the lawsuit. He claims the ingredients on the packaging are difficult to read from the contrast in color between the font and packaging.

“A reasonable customer would expect that (Skittles) can be safely purchased and consumed as marketed and sold,” Thames said in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit notes that TiO2 was banned in France in 2019 and last May the European Food Safety Authority determined that the toxin “could not be considered safe for consumption.” The European Commission then announced that it would “adopt a ban on the use of TiO2 as a food additive.

TiO2 has not been banned in the United States but federal guidelines restrict the use of the chemical to not exceed 1% by the weight of food.

The lawsuit claims that Mars Inc. “committed to phasing out” the TiO2 in its products but has not done so. In the U.S., the company still uses TiO2 in Skittles and has failed “to inform consumers of the implications of consuming the toxin,” according to the lawsuit.

TiO2 is a chemical toxin found in paints, sunscreens, plastics and cosmetics. According to The Hill, it has been used in food products like candy, chewing gum, chocolates and coffee creamers for a long time.

Researchers say the side effects of titanium dioxide being ingested include chromosomal damage, cell necrosis, body inflammation and cell dysfunction.

Today released a statement from a Mars Inc. spokesperson that said, “While we do not comment on pending litigation, our use of titanium dioxide complies with FDA regulations.”

Thames seeks unspecified damages for fraud and violations of California consumer protection laws.

