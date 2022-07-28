3 arrested in vandalism at southern Utah Latter-day Saint meetinghouses

Police say they arrested two men and one teenager in connection with vandalism at several meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in southern Utah last week.

After police received a report of a window being broken out at one church building in St. George on July 20, officers visited other church buildings, including those of other denominations, throughout St. George and surrounding cities.

Eight meetinghouses had windows broken, all of them at Latter-day Saint meetinghouses.

St. George police said on Wednesday they received a tip based on social media messages "between several young adults and juveniles which identified three suspects." Officers interviewed two of the people identified in the messages, and both said they were involved in the incidents, St. George police said in a statement.

Two men, both 18, were booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility for investigation of criminal mischief. A 17-year-old was also arrested and booked into Dixie Area Detention.

"These arrests stem from detailed witness accounts, tips from concerned citizens and the teamwork of Hurricane Police Department, Washington Police Department and the St. George Police Department. Thank you to the citizens who take ownership in our community in reporting suspicious activity and providing tips to help us solve these crimes," police said.

Additional information, including a potential motive, has not yet been released.

