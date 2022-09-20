Best drives to see fall leaves in Utah

The autumnal equinox is just around the corner and the leaves are about to change to a vibrant mix of red, orange and yellow. According to Axios, Utahns can expect the leaves to change in early to mid-October. Using the Smoky Mountain Fall Foliage map, leaves in Utah are expected to reach peak around Oct. 17 to Nov. 7.

Here are the top 5 drives to see leaves in Utah.

Alpine Loop

According to the United States Forest Service, this is one of the most popular drives for fall leaves, and it’s clear as to why. It is a narrow road, but every corner is beautiful. Mount Timpanogos is visible from the summit of the canyon. The closest well-known town to this drive is American Fork.

A car cruises through the fall colors that decorate American Fork Canyon along the Alpine Loop Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2004. Jason Olson, Deseret News

Spanish Fork Canyon

Spanish Fork Canyon has breathtaking views with old railroad tracks running along the ground and beautiful rivers juxtaposed with many beautiful drives. This road is less narrow than Alpine Loop. The closest well-known town to this drive is Spanish Fork.

Logan Canyon

Utah.com lists Logan Canyon as one of the most beautiful drives in Utah. At the summit of the canyon, you can see Bear Lake and along the way, there are many different types of leaves. The closest well-known town to this drive is Logan.

Nebo Loop

According to UtahValley.com, the Nebo Loop will take drivers about 1.5 hours. If you’re feeling up to it, Mount Nebo is a beautiful hike that has trees along the way and stunning views from the peak. Utah Valley warns that there is spotty cellphone service along the way. The closest well-known town to the loop is Payson.

Mount Nebo Scenic Loop. Cole Gleave

Big Cottonwood Canyon

Visit Salt Lake describes Big Cottonwood Canyon as a 15-mile drive. This drive located in Uintah-Wasatch-Cache National Forest features beautiful scenery. The closest notable areas to this canyon are the Solitude and Brighton ski resorts.