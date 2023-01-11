How can the Beehive State honor and inspire teachers? Utah’s first lady is throwing them a party

Education is in Utah first lady Abby Cox’s blood, quite literally.

Her grandmother was an educator, as was her mother.

“I was a special education teacher. I graduated from Utah State with a degree in early childhood severe disabilities. This is a passion of mine,” she said.

But the profession is facing unprecedented challenges, and Cox said she fears for the future of the teacher profession between the ongoing impacts of the pandemic and a lack of respect for professionals who are key in developing the future workforce and citizenry.

“We need to get back to where this is a profession that we elevate so that we get the best of the best for our students,” Cox said during a VIP breakfast Wednesday at the Governor’s Mansion.

That was the impetus of Cox’s Show Up for Teachers Conference, which focused on teachers’ wellness and mental health. The inaugural conference was held last year and 97% of the 1,100 attendees said that they were very satisfied with the experience, she said.

“Now think about this. I can’t get 97 people to agree that the sky is blue,” she said.

One attendee said teachers often feel like “little people who are forgotten. This conference made me feel appreciated,” she said.

Planning for the 2023 conference at the Mountain America Expo Center is well underway and some 2,000 attendees are expected. This year’s conference will be complemented by a gala at the Grand America sponsored by Deseret News and Utah Business.

The event is intended to celebrate and support Utah educators by honoring educators who consistently go above and beyond for their students. Businesses and community organizations that have had a significant impact on education in Utah will also be highlighted.

Deseret News President and Publisher Robin Ritch joined Cox to announce the gala, to be held in July.

Deseret News President and Publisher Robin Ritch, left, and Utah first lady Abby Cox talk about a new partnership in the Show Up for Teachers conference at the Governor’s Mansion in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Ritch said the Deseret News has long demonstrated its commitment to education through its 60-year-old Sterling Scholar program.

The program encourages academic excellence by awarding scholarships and publicly recognizing some of Utah’s top high school seniors. Nominees are judged for their academic achievements as well as their leadership and service to their communities.

The Show Up for Teachers Gala will build on that longtime tradition, but this time, recognizing outstanding Utah educators.

“We’re really excited to partner with Show Up for Teachers,” Ritch said.

Ritch urged executives and community organizations in attendance to help sponsor the gala and the community at large to nominate outstanding educators for recognition. For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Dani at development@showuputah.org.

She also announced that the Robert H. and Katharine B. Garff Foundation has stepped up as a primary sponsor of the gala.

Ritch said she is fairly new to Utah, but as the leader of Utah’s oldest business and one of the oldest news organizations in the country, she recognizes the importance of elevating the teaching profession.

“From a business perspective, what does it do if you don’t have that profession elevated? It’s a problem for us as leaders. We’re not going to have a talent pipeline, not that it’s all about that. But it is, kind of. We want to be able to have a great community and a great economy for our children and that really starts with educators,” she said.