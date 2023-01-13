Teen seriously injured after 4-wheeler struck by pickup in Summit County

A teenage boy was seriously injured after his four-wheeler was hit by a pickup truck Thursday night.

Two teenage boys were riding four-wheelers on Echo Road around 6 p.m. when they pulled over to the shoulder, said Capt. Andrew Wright with Summit County Sheriff's Office.

One boy was still in the travel lane when they pulled over and he turned off his four-wheeler, which shut his lights off. Police said they believe he was attempting to call his mom.

A pickup truck driving on Echo Road didn't see the boy who was parked in the travel lane and hit the four-wheeler, causing both the boy and the four-wheeler to go airborne.

Police said the boy was airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital with life-threatening critical injuries. Wright said the driver of the truck is distraught and cooperating with the investigation. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The age and identity of the boy have not been released.

