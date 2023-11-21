Erin Mendenhall carries big lead Tuesday night, Rocky Anderson says win would ‘take a minor miracle’

Incumbent Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall all but declared victory Tuesday night after initial results showed her with 59% of the vote, compared to 34% for former Mayor Rocky Anderson and 6% for business owner Michael Valentine.

Updated numbers released Wednesday morning showed barely any change, with Mendenhall and Anderson’s share of the vote total remaining the same and Valentine bumping up to slightly under 7%.

Mendenhall celebrated at her election night watch party, located at the same downtown office building that houses her campaign headquarters.

“This election ends with voters saying loudly and clearly” that they wanted a mayor who would keep the city moving forward, she told cheering supporters shortly after 9 p.m. in what was said to be a hastily revised speech.

“This election is proof that city voters want a city government that allies with its partners instead of arguing with them,” Mendenhall said, and “that prioritizes results over politics and that trades ideas instead of insults.”

While not mentioning her opponents by name, Mendenhall said the vote “was a repudiation of cynicism and a rejection of the politics of fear” and while Democratic-controlled Salt Lake City is a “blue island in a red sea” that “doesn’t mean we have to be alone all the time.”

She expressed pride in her campaign, saying she stayed positive and did not fearmonger, spread rumors or engage in dirty tricks. Mendenhall urged her supporters to join her “in extending a hand” to all those who disagree with them, to help unite the city.

Mendenhall’s lead was described as commanding — and unbeatable — by Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson before the speech.

“She’s won. You’re not going to overcome that margin,” Wilson said.

Another guest, former Gov. Gary Herbert, who endorsed her reelection, said the numbers “certainly would indicate a good night for Erin.” Herbert, a Republican, said he enjoyed working with the Democratic mayor.

“The capital city is important to the state,” Herbert said. “And having a mayor you can work with is important.”

Former Gov. Gary Herbert chats with Clark Cahoon at an election night watch party for Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall's reelection campaign in the same office building that houses her campaign headquarters in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

When the results were posted on a big screen in the lobby of the office building, the more than 200 supporters nibbling on Mexican food and sipping drinks from an open bar cheered loudly.

At around 9:20 p.m., Anderson spoke to the crowd of supporters who had gathered at Himalayan Kitchen at 360 S. State St. for his election night watch party.

“I just want to tell you all I think the writing’s on the wall, but I was advised by the elections court not to concede until the ballots come in,” said Anderson. “So it’s not a formal concession, but I do think it would take a minor miracle for this to turn around right now.”

“Somebody asked me earlier if I have any regrets about this campaign — not one,” he said. “I do wish Erin Mendenhall and her team the very best because I want them to succeed. I’ve always wanted them to succeed.”

His event drew at least 65 people, who were buzzing with excitement while the DJ played upbeat tunes in the background. Anderson had a wide smile as he walked around, talking to his supporters and the media. A large chunk of the crowd said their goodbyes after the initial results were released.

“Today, we had probably 12 people around my dining room table, sending out text messages to get out to vote, and they’ve been doing it for a week now,” he told the Deseret News of his final push to bring out voters.

The former mayor said he was proud of the effort his volunteers put into his campaign, which was headquartered at his home.

Bernie Garcia, a volunteer from the beginning of Anderson’s campaign, said he expects the race to be a close one. Still, “we’re looking forward to ‘Rocky 3’ and having the city united once again,” he said, referring to a potential third term.

Anderson said if he doesn’t win, he still hopes people will push Mendenhall “to do way better when it comes to both the treatment of the homeless population and getting these encampments out of our parks and neighborhoods.”

“And doing way better toward our residents and our businesses because I think everybody’s been hurt by the indifference and the lack of any solutions,” he added.

Election Day is two weeks later than normal this year, thanks to a special 2nd Congressional District election, falling on a Tuesday just two days before Thanksgiving. It’s also the first time Salt Lake City has tried ranked choice voting.

Because this is a ranked choice voting election, the state elections website noted that the final tabulation rounds and winner won’t be displayed until all ballots have been received and counted, which could take up to seven days.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall reacts to a congratulations card from Violet Wilson, left, after preliminary results show her in a strong lead at an election night watch party for her reelection campaign in the same office building that houses her campaign headquarters in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Valentine sent the Deseret News a statement on Election Day evening, saying if he wins, he will fight for Salt Lake City’s community.

“If we don’t win tonight: we fight like hell even harder for the people and community of Salt Lake City,” he said.

“I am beyond proud of our historic People’s campaign!” Valentine said, thanking his supporters. “Running this campaign to serve you has been one of the best experiences of my life.”

Mendenhall led in fundraising, with more than $849,000 in total contributions as of Nov. 14, according to the Salt Lake City campaign finance website. Anderson’s total contributions were more than $422,000, while Valentine trailed behind with $2,859.