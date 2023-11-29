Salt Lake City named preferred host for 2034 Olympics

Salt Lake City is closer than ever to hosting another Olympics.

Utah is the only contender to host the 2034 Winter Games after the International Olympic Committee Executive Board advanced the bid to the next stage of the new, less formal selection process.

A bid from France for the 2030 Winter Games was also moved into what the IOC calls targeted dialogue, where the details of a future Olympics including a host contract are negotiated.

A final vote on the hosts of the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games is expected next year, when the full membership of the Switzerland-based IOC meets ahead of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

The news was celebrated with a huge cheer from a crowd gathered on the steps of the Salt Lake City-County Building by bid officials, including Fraser Bullock, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games.

“Guess what? We’re ready, we can push the send button tomorrow. Ready, willing and able,” Bullock said after the IOC decision was announced on big screens set up beneath the historic building’s east entrance.

Gov. Spencer Cox spoke of what another Olympics in Utah can offer a world “in chaos,” and referred to the success of the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, adding, “we know how to do this. We know how to welcome people who are different than us.”

The governor said “it was the overwhelming support of Utahns that made this possible,” and that while he believes hosting in 2002 “changed the state of Utah forever in so many positive ways, we now have an opportunity to change the Olympics Games forever.”

Newly reelected Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said it’s “so beautiful” that today’s school children may be competing in an Olympics in their home state in 2034 thanks to the ability to learn winter sports at the 2002 venues.

“We are so ready for this,” the mayor said, adding, “we are about to lock it in.”

The IOC addressed the other two European bids for 2030, from Switzerland and Sweden. Switzerland was moved to a new, “privileged” status for a future Winter Games as soon as 2038, and Sweden, once seen as a frontrunner, will remain in talks to host someday.

Salt Lake City bid to host in 2030 or 2034, with a preference for the later date to avoid competing for domestic sponsorships with the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. But Utah has been seen as a back-up, if the 2030 bids fall through.

Karl Stoss, the Austrian IOC member who heads the organization’s Future Host Commission for the Winter Games, said both France and Salt Lake City still have work to do before the final vote.

He set an end of February deadline for submitting needed paperwork, and a March deadline for government guarantees, — nearly all of which Salt Lake City’s bid team has already wrapped up — with plans to visit the French Alps and Salt Lake City in April.

The Future Host Commission will finalize recommendations by May, and make a report to the Executive Board in June, but Stoss seemed to suggest the decision has all but been made if France and Salt Lake City complete the needed submissions.

“If the homework is done, the decision will come to the IOC session,” Stoss declared at one point during a news conference. Still, he later was careful to say that “maybe” France and the U.S. would host the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games.

Koss said the positives for Salt Lake City’s bid are “the vision to build on the legacies of 2002 and create a future for venues” as well as a “very compact master plan” that includes a single Athletes Village at the University of Utah and “no capital investment required.”

He also citied the “exceptional public support,” measured at more than 80% earlier this year in a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll, as well as “the highest level of national, state and city government support.”

The history of Salt Lake City’s bid for another Olympics

The effort to bring the Olympics back to Salt Lake City, site of the 2002 Games, has been underway for more than a decade. Five years ago, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee named the Utah capital the nation’s choice for a future Winter Games.

The bid calls for spending what will now be more than $2.2 billion raised from private sources including the sale of sponsorships, broadcast rights and tickets on a Winter Games utilizing the same venues as 2002.

A year ago, the IOC Executive Board was expected to decide whether Salt Lake City; Sapporo, Japan; or Vancouver, Canada, should advance under the new, less formal bid process that doesn’t specify a timeline.

Instead, the IOC leaders delayed making a pick and announced a study on the impact of climate change on Winter Games that could eventually lead to rotating the event every four years among pre-selected sites.

That encouraged new bids while both Sapporo and Vancouver struggled with support. When IOC members received an update on the 2030 and 2034 bids in October, neither Japan nor Canada was mentioned.

That update, from the chairman of the IOC Future Host Commission that was expected to make recommendations on the race to IOC leaders Wednesday, identified Salt Lake City as the only contender for 2034.

In October, the IOC also agreed to allow the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games to be awarded at the same time although IOC President Thomas Bach pointedly told reporters that didn’t mean it had to happen.

Cox, who participated in Salt Lake City’s virtual presentation to the Future Host Commission last week, declared afterwards, “There is no city on earth more prepared for an Olympics right now,”

How the IOC’s new bid process works

The IOC explained how the latest phase of the bid process works in a series of posts Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “Criteria like environmental, socio-economic, and human rights impacts are evaluated.”

Bidders move from being “interested parties” to “preferred hosts” by being able to “articulate the ‘why’ of their Games project. It means the vision and community benefits,” judged by the “principle: The Games should adapt to the host, not the host to the Games.”

The IOC examines all aspects, including consultations with stakeholders and independent reports. This thorough process can lead to a host election, and does not mean saying "no" to other parties for future Games consideration.



More information:

And, the IOC posts continued, “Strong public and political support is crucial. Interested Parties must demonstrate this, adhering to their country’s laws and political culture. Budgets must be balanced.”

Under the new bid process, the IOC posted that “an ‘Interested Party’ becomes ‘Preferred Host’ for an edition. No other city or region can apply until the IOC Executive Board has decided if there should be an election.”

It is not clear when IOC leaders will make that determination, but the new phase of bidding that “involves planning, with commitments to sustainability and legacy,” was labeled a “thorough process.”

That, the IOC posts concluded, “can lead to a host election, and does not mean saying ‘no’ to other parties for future Games consideration.”