Post Malone calls this Utah city ‘the most amazing place ever’

Post Malone isn’t leaving any room for doubt: He really, really loves living in Utah.

The rapper makes a brief appearance in a new video from the city of Cottonwood Heights that touches on everything from education to the arts.

“I love living here in Cottonwood Heights,” Malone, one of the city’s most famous residents, says in the video. “It’s the most amazing place ever, and I have had such a great time over these years, and I love you guys, too.”

Mike Weichers, mayor of Cottonwood Heights, expressed appreciation for Malone’s comment in a news release shared with the Deseret News: “Post Malone is one of our great residents and we are so glad he loves our community and enjoys living here.”

Why does Post Malone live in Utah?

Malone frequently speaks highly of Utah. He has previously called the state an “oasis” away from Hollywood, helping to alleviate some of the stress that can stem from the celebrity life.

“Being in Utah and being away from the grind and from everybody else and it’s just me with my video games and cold one, that feels good to me,” he told Variety in 2019.

In a cover story for Billboard magazine last year, Malone said “there are very few distractions” in Utah and that living in the state helps him envision a life outside of music one day.

During a recent interview on “The Howard Stern Show,” the rapper spoke about his home in Utah and said he was looking to expand. When Stern asked Malone if he planned to buy more property in Utah or look elsewhere, the artist responded that he was exploring options outside of Utah.

“We’re going to go to another state,” he said during the October interview, per KSL-TV. “We have a plan for another state, and we have a plan for a bunker with a bowling alley and a car port and a swimming pool in it. I’m so excited. I’m so excited about it.”

I’m not moving out of Utah y’all 💕just getting some more land 🥹 I love living in this beautiful place — Post Malone (@PostMalone) October 18, 2023

The statement led some fans to speculate that Malone was leaving Utah for good. But the musician was quick to quell the rumors: “I’m not moving out of Utah y’all,” Malone shared in a statement on X that has been viewed more than 1 million times. “Just getting some more land. I love living in this beautiful place.”

Post Malone involved in his Utah community

It’s been a busy season for Malone. The rapper performed last month at the 2023 CMA Awards in Nashville and was also a featured artist on the “Christmas at Graceland” special that was recently filmed live from Elvis Presley’s home in Memphis.

Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves and Post Malone get ready to cut the ribbon during the grand opening ribbon-cutting for a Raising Cane’s Restaurant, designed by the singer, in Midvale on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

But Malone is also active in his Utah community. Earlier this year, he performed at the NBA All-Star Game that was held in Salt Lake City, per the Deseret News. He also lent his eclectic style to a new salmon pink Raising Cane’s location in Midvale, and did the same for a new Dallas Cowboys-themed Raising Cane’s location in Dallas, USA Today reported. He recently donated a signed acoustic guitar to help raise money for the Utah Honor Flight Program.