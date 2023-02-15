Small plane lands on Bangerter Highway in South Jordan

A small plane landed on Bangerter Highway near 10400 South on Tuesday evening.

Unified and South Jordan fire departments responded to the scene. South Jordan police detective Anthony Hansen said it was a single-engine aircraft with two male occupants.

The plane was headed from Phoenix to the Ogden airport when it experienced an engine failure. The pilots were unable to make it to the South Valley Regional Airport near 4000 West in West Jordan, so they were forced to land on the highway, Hansen said.

"They landed safely on northbound Bangerter, right on the north side of the 114 overpass, then came to a stop right there at the junction of South Jordan Parkway and Bangerter Highway," Hansen said.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage to the plane, road, vehicles or any surrounding property.

The right lane of northbound Bangerter was closed, as was the off-ramp at 10600 South.

