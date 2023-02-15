Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Wednesday announced what his office called the “largest private economic investment in state history.”

The investment? An $11 billion expansion of Texas Instruments’ microchip fabrication plant based in Lehi.

“This is a huge day for team Utah,” Cox said during the announcement in the Gold Room at the Utah Capitol, which was packed with dignitaries including Texas Instruments CEO Haviv Ilan and Rep. Burgess Owens.

That expansion of the Lehi plant, which currently employs about 1,100 people, will bring some 800 additional jobs to Utah’s tech corridor known as Silicon Slopes. “These are high-paying jobs,” Ilan said, with an average salary of $110,000.

“We will put a lot more silicon into the Silicon Slopes,” Ilan said.

Texas Instruments chose Utah for the expansion, Ilan said, because of the Beehive State’s talented workforce and the company is “thinking about long-term investment.” The announcement comes after Texas Instruments purchased Micron Technology’s Lehi plant in 2021, valued at $1.5 billion.

“Utah was not their only option,” Cox said, “So it matters that they chose us.”

Asked how many tax breaks were given to Texas Instruments to facilitate the expansion, Ryan Starks, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, told reporters Utah offered the company to pay 30% of new taxes over 20 years in the form of a post-performance refundable tax credit.

That deal is expected to save Texas Instruments up to $34.6 million in taxes over 20 years, according to the governor’s office.

“The investment is significant, and so we just capture a percentage of that investment and give it back to the company,” Starks said.

The announcement comes as Utah and the West remains in the grip of an unprecedented drought. Asked whether Utah’s water capacity can support the expansion, Cox told reporters water has been a “topic of discussion from the very beginning” with Texas Instruments.

“There is a lot of work happening in this space,” Cox said. “The water is available, so that’s the good news. And TI is working very high on the design phase of this to make sure they will use less water, be able to reuse that water in the process. ... And we feel very good about the projections around the water usage and the existing water in that system right now.”

