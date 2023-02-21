Facebook Twitter
Man arrested for following and forcibly kissing BYU student, police say

By Kaitlyn Bancroft, KSL.com
A man is being held without bail after police say he forcibly kissed a Brigham Young University student and propositioned a second woman, according to police.

Johnny John Joe, 56, was booked into the Utah County Jail Saturday for investigation of forcible sexual abuse, a first-degree felony, and giving false information to law enforcement officers, a class B misdemeanor, according to 4th District Court records.

On Friday around 10 p.m., Joe followed a female BYU student off of a UVX bus at 750 E. and University Parkway, the arrest report states. He then followed her across University Parkway and in front of the Harmon's building, the report continues.

"Within two minutes of crossing the street, the suspect is reported to have grabbed the female victim, press her against a wall and forcefully kiss her," the report states. "This incident is captured on BYU surveillance camera."

The woman walked away from Joe, who later approached another woman sitting in her car in front of the BYU Broadcast building and told her he wanted to have sex with her, according to the arrest report. The woman drove away and police confirmed the contact via surveillance video, police said.

Joe was identified by UTA police around 6 a.m. the next morning following reports of an intoxicated passenger, the arrest report states. Two BYU police officers presented a photo lineup for the alleged victim, who "quickly and confidently" identified Joe, it continues.

Joe was then located and arrested. While trying to identify him, Joe also gave police a false name, according to the arrest report.

A judge ordered Saturday that Joe be held without bail.

