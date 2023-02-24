Layton man found dead hours after his car was found crashed in northern Utah

A Layton man was found dead in northern Utah on Wednesday, more than 10 hours after his empty car was found crashed in a ditch, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The body of Samuel Slade, 19, was found in a field about 60 yards off the road by members of his family, about a half-mile away from where the car he was driving was found, according to UHP troopers.

The investigation began about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when troopers responded to a report of a crash on state Route 13 near Bear River City.

"Due to the severe weather in this area, driving conditions were slick with low visibility. The vehicle reportedly slid off the road into a ditch," the UHP stated.

But when troopers arrived, no one was in the car. The vehicle had sustained minimal damage.

"Troopers were unable to locate a driver at the crash location," the UHP said.

Troopers then contacted Slade's family who told them that Samuel should have been driving the car but they did not know where he was at that time.

"Troopers coordinated with family members to look at Samuel's potential locations. Although they were unable to contact him, after conversations with the family, it was determined that the driver could have been at an acquaintance's residence. At this time, troopers returned to their patrol duties," the UHP said in a statement.

About 11:15 a.m., however, family members again contacted the highway patrol to report that Slade still had not returned home and they were concerned. Troopers once again "assisted in searching the probable locations for the driver."

Not long after, family members discovered Slade's body in a field off of a side street that connects to state Route 13, about a half-mile away from the crash site, said UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden. UHP and the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office are now conducting separate investigations into the crash and the man's death.

It was not immediately known Thursday how Slade was dressed or if he had a working cellphone.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Slade family for their loss," the UHP said.

