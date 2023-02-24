Utah woman charged with shooting ex’s girlfriend now accused of attacking another woman

A Springville woman already accused of shooting her estranged husband’s girlfriend is facing new charges accusing her of hitting another woman with a baseball bat in 2021.

Shaina Cary Hold, 32, is now charged in 4th District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; plus child abuse, theft, domestic violence in the presence of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.

Judge Thomas Low read the charges during a hearing on Wednesday.

Officers responded in September 2021 to a report of domestic violence at a Payson home. Upon arrival, they spoke with a woman who said she'd found drug paraphernalia in Hold's purse and was going to call police about it, according to a police booking affidavit.

When the woman wouldn't give Hold her purse back, Hold began hitting the woman in the face and head, the affidavit states. Police said they later confirmed at Spanish Fork Hospital that Hold broke her hand from hitting the woman.

Hold threw her daughter into the front seat of her car in an "aggressive" manner, the affidavit says. When the woman went to see if the child was OK, Hold allegedly pulled out a baseball bat and hit the woman across the head several times.

In Hold's purse, police found a hair spray bottle with a false bottom that contained a white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. They also located three pipes.

It is unclear from court documents why charges were not filed until recently, and no reasons were stated in court on Wednesday.

Hold is already facing multiple charges connected to the shooting of her estranged husband's girlfriend.

On Dec. 22, 2022, Payson police were called to 532 W. Saddlebrook Drive after a woman called 911 yelling that she had been held at gunpoint.

Detectives learned that Hold and her estranged husband were going through a divorce. The man was dating another woman and Hold disapproved of the relationship, police said. Charging documents say Hold had been threatening to kill the girlfriend for months.

That day, police say Hold saw her estranged husband and the girlfriend at the house together, helped them carry groceries into the home, then went to the basement to talk with the couple.

At some point, the girlfriend called 911 and said Hold had been holding a gun to both her head and to her boyfriend's head, according to the charges. When the girlfriend returned to the basement, Hold allegedly hit her in the head with the gun.

"This caused (the girlfriend) to lose her balance and fall. Before hitting the ground, Shaina Cary Hold shot (her) in the upper thigh," the charging documents state. As the husband tried to grab the gun from Hold, she allegedly stated "several times 'No, I'm gonna finish it.'"

The injured girlfriend crawled up the stairs and locked herself in a bedroom as the husband held Hold until police arrived.

Police say Hold shot herself in the head after officers arrived. She was treated at a hospital for her injuries and was booked into jail about a week later.

In that case, Hold faces charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and possession of a gun by a restricted person, third-degree felonies; and two counts of assault and a count of discharging firearms, class B misdemeanors.

