Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | 
Utah

1 in critical condition after auto-bicycle accident

The eastbound lanes of 3900 South at 500 West in Millcreek will be closed until about 11 a.m. while police conduct the investigation, police said

By Kaitlyn Bancroft, KSL.com
merlin_2949513.jpg

Salt Lake Police investigate a scene in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. A bicyclist is in critical after an accident involving a car at 3900 South and 500 West in Millcreek Wednesday.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A bicyclist is in critical condition after an accident involving a car, according to a tweet from the Unified Police Department.

The eastbound lanes of 3900 South at 500 West in Millcreek will be closed until about 11 a.m. while police conduct the investigation, police said.

Unified police Sgt. Melody Cutler said witnesses reported that the bicyclist stopped at an eastbound light and began moving into the intersection before the light turned green. He then turned left in front of traffic, witnesses told police, Cutler said.

No further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

