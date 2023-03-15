Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | 
Utah Police/Courts

Rollover crash causes major traffic delays on I-15 in Centerville

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries after the crash that occurred just north of Parrish Lane

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com
A vehicle rollover crash on northbound I-15 in Centerville is causing major traffic delays Monday afternoon.

A single-vehicle rollover crash Monday afternoon shut down multiple lanes on northbound I-15 in Centerville, Utah Highway Patrol said.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries after the crash that occurred just north of Parrish Lane.

Multiple lanes of I-15 in the area were temporarily closed. All lanes reopened by 3:50 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation said, but travel delays remained heading north on I-15 and Legacy Parkway.

Details about what led to the crash or who was involved have not yet been released.

