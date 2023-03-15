Rollover crash causes major traffic delays on I-15 in Centerville

A single-vehicle rollover crash Monday afternoon shut down multiple lanes on northbound I-15 in Centerville, Utah Highway Patrol said.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries after the crash that occurred just north of Parrish Lane.

Multiple lanes of I-15 in the area were temporarily closed. All lanes reopened by 3:50 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation said, but travel delays remained heading north on I-15 and Legacy Parkway.

Details about what led to the crash or who was involved have not yet been released.

