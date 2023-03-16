Former corrections officer sent to prison for enticing a minor

A former corrections officer from Eagle Mountain will spend at least six years and up to life in prison for trying to solicit sex from a young girl after an undercover operation.

Victor Smith, 56, pleaded guilty to the charges against him on Dec. 12 and received his sentence on Feb. 28. The six-years-to-life sentence was for attempted sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony. He was also ordered to spend between one and 15 years in prison for enticing a minor over internet or text, a second-degree felony.

Fourth District Judge Derek Pullan said the sentences will run concurrently and ordered them to begin immediately. Smith was given credit for the 88 days he had already spent in jail — he was released on bail but brought back into custody after he pleaded guilty.

Charging documents said Smith engaged in a conversation with an undercover officer with the Orem Police Department who he thought was a 13-year-old girl. The charges said the conversations indicated he talked to or attempted to meet up with girls previously.

Smith worked with the Utah Department of Corrections for 23 years. He was placed on administrative leave before the charges were filed.

