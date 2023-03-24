Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 24, 2023 
Utah Arts & Entertainment

Children’s Dance Theatre takes a journey through a curious land

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
merlin_2970956.jpg

Children’s Dance Theatre performs “Salt” at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Children’s Dance Theatre has grown into a company of 250 young dancers, ages 8 through 18, and presents a new work based on children’s literature each year with original choreography, music, costumes and stage design.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Children’s Dance Theatre performs “Salt” at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 23. “Salt,” an adventure for all ages, is based on a whimsical folk tale about three brothers who set out to seek their fortunes in a world full of fierce trolls and hungry giants. Ashlad, the youngest brother, is thought of as foolish because he asks so many questions. But his curiosity and kindness seem to bring him remarkable luck wherever he goes. Ultimately, Ashlad proves himself not so foolish after all, and brings home the unlikeliest of treasures.

Originally created by Virginia Tanner in 1949, Children’s Dance Theatre has grown into an internationally recognized company of 250 young dancers, ages 8-18. The group presents a new work based on children’s literature each year with original choreography, music, costumes, and stage design.

The company performs annually at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre as well as at elementary schools and other venues throughout Utah.

merlin_2970960.jpg

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

merlin_2970958.jpg

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

