Children’s Dance Theatre takes a journey through a curious land

The Children’s Dance Theatre performs “Salt” at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 23. “Salt,” an adventure for all ages, is based on a whimsical folk tale about three brothers who set out to seek their fortunes in a world full of fierce trolls and hungry giants. Ashlad, the youngest brother, is thought of as foolish because he asks so many questions. But his curiosity and kindness seem to bring him remarkable luck wherever he goes. Ultimately, Ashlad proves himself not so foolish after all, and brings home the unlikeliest of treasures.

Originally created by Virginia Tanner in 1949, Children’s Dance Theatre has grown into an internationally recognized company of 250 young dancers, ages 8-18. The group presents a new work based on children’s literature each year with original choreography, music, costumes, and stage design.

The company performs annually at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre as well as at elementary schools and other venues throughout Utah.

