Police investigating suspicious death in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake police are calling the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday "suspicious" but are releasing very few other details.

About 9:40 p.m., police received information about a possible deceased person near 900 South and 400 West. Emergency crews responded to the area and found the body of a man. No information has been released about the man or any other details about where he was discovered. Police are hoping an autopsy by the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office will confirm the man's name, age and cause of death.

Police say that "due to the circumstances on scene," homicide detectives were asked to respond. Police have declined to say what any of those circumstances are.

However, police do say that "based on the preliminary information," there is no imminent danger to the public. They have not said what any of that information is.

