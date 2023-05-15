1 dead, multiple passengers taken to hospital after car crash in Layton

One woman is dead and multiple people were taken to hospitals following a crash in Layton late Sunday.

The crash happened when two cars collided, Layton police said. The crash prompted the closure of traffic in the area of Gordon Ave between 2200 West and 2325 West, the Layton Fire Department said.

One of the vehicles involved was carrying multiple passengers, one of whom died. The driver and the other passengers of that vehicle — including a female toddler — were all taken to hospitals, police said. Information about their injuries was not immediately available.

The driver of the second car was also taken to a hospital. That car did not have any passengers, police said.

The crash remained under investigation, and police had not yet determined a cause as of late Sunday.

