2nd gunshot victim found after shots fired during soccer game at Salt Lake park

Several hours after police found a 21-year-old man in critical condition with a gunshot wound, police said they found a second victim who had been shot Monday evening during a soccer game at 17th South River Park.

Police heard reports of a shooting about 7:30 p.m. at 1150 W. 1700 South, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.

Officers arrived and found the 21-year-old man on the soccer field with a "critical" gunshot wound. Officers on scene provided lifesaving measures before the injured man was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Witnesses saw the shooter approach a pickup parked in the parking lot and start shooting, police said. The shooter then turned north and started shooting into the crowd on the soccer field, where about 30 people including teens and children were on the field watching or participating in the soccer game, police said.

In an update, police said they found a second victim in serious condition about 10 p.m. The person was found in a field to the south of the initial shooting scene, Salt Lake police tweeted.

Police said the shooter left before officers arrived. No roads were closed during the incident.

In a tweet, Salt Lake police said the shooter — who had not been located as of late Monday — should be considered "armed and dangerous."

There is no suspect description available, but anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call 801-799-3000.

