Photo of the Day: Senior citizen prom celebrates dancing, nostalgia and exercise

Nearly 100 seniors got dressed up for prom, danced the night away, recalled old memories and made a few new ones, sharing refreshments and laughs along the way.

Thursday evening’s Senior Citizen Prom at the Murray Senior Center delivered on all counts, its success shining in the smiles of the participants.

More than 90 spunky senior citizens gathered at the center for a dressed-up version of their weekly “evening social dance.” Those who participated were invited to show off their high school prom photos as they socialized and enjoyed refreshments.