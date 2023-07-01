Facebook Twitter
Sunday, July 2, 2023 | 
Utah Health

Photo of the Day: Senior citizen prom celebrates dancing, nostalgia and exercise

Murray Senior Center hosts evening of dance and delight

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
Tessie Watkins and Allan Cook dance during the Senior Citizen Prom at the Murray Senior Center in Murray on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The seniors danced, enjoyed refreshments and showed off their high school prom photos. Prom night not only offered the seniors a chance to exercise, but a chance for socialization.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Nearly 100 seniors got dressed up for prom, danced the night away, recalled old memories and made a few new ones, sharing refreshments and laughs along the way.

Thursday evening’s Senior Citizen Prom at the Murray Senior Center delivered on all counts, its success shining in the smiles of the participants.

More than 90 spunky senior citizens gathered at the center for a dressed-up version of their weekly “evening social dance.” Those who participated were invited to show off their high school prom photos as they socialized and enjoyed refreshments.

Prom king Roland Wood and prom queen Linda Wood line dance during the Senior Citizen Prom at the Murray Senior Center in Murray on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The seniors danced, enjoyed refreshments and showed off their high school prom photos. Prom night not only offered the seniors a chance to exercise, but a chance for socialization.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News