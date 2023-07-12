UDOT reaches final decision on Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola

The results are in — a gondola is coming to Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The Utah Department of Transportation on Wednesday released its final record of decision for a transportation solution up traffic-plagued Little Cottonwood Canyon, solidifying its earlier decision to construct a gondola.

Spanning roughly eight miles, it would be the longest gondola in the world.

The news comes nearly one year after UDOT selected the gondola B option in August 2022. However, the decision was not final, and was followed by a public comment period.

It’s the latest development in the environmental impact statement that took years to unfold and resulted in contentious public comment periods, protests and meetings, where many Utahns voiced their opposition to the project.

Scores of locals — including a handful of politicians — have protested the gondola, worried it will be a blight on Little Cottonwood Canyon, has the potential to damage the watershed, will be a burden on taxpayers and is the result of an unfair process influenced by special interests.

Meanwhile, a group called Gondola Works, which includes Alta and Snowbird ski resorts, Ski Utah and CW Management — a development company started by former Utah Senate President and current State Homeless Coordinator Wayne Niederhauser and former Sandy City Councilman Chris McCandless — has been pushing for the gondola. They say it’s the best solution to the gridlock at the bottom of the canyon that results in an hourslong wait to get to the ski resorts.

The gondola is listed in the plan with a phased cost of just over $1 billion, and a 2023 cost of $391 million, putting the overall price tag at nearly $1.4 billion. UDOT’s original estimate is $550 million. However, that doesn’t include the various operation and maintenance costs spanning years.

If funded, the gondola B option will take skiers and snowboarders from the La Caille base station located along Wasatch Boulevard up to Snowbird and Alta at the top of the canyon.

However, UDOT also says it will take a phased approach, implementing an enhanced busing system, tolling, building mobility hubs for public transportation and restricting single occupancy vehicles while it waits for funding.

There are three phases, according to UDOT:



Phase 1 will start with increased bus services up Little Cottonwood Canyon, which includes more mobility hubs, tolling and parking restrictions. UDOT expects this phase to be operational by fall 2025.

Phase 2 is dependent on funding, the department says, and includes widening Wasatch Boulevard, building new snow sheds — a structure with a sloped roof designed to protect the roadway from avalanches — and trailhead “parking improvements.”

Phase 3 is the construction of the gondola, and is also dependent on funding. UDOT says it will construct a base station with 2,500 parking spaces at the bottom of the canyon.

A gondola cabin that can hold up to 35 people will arrive at the base station every two minutes, UDOT said. Once the gondola is operating, the bus service in Little Cottonwood will no longer be available.

“Gondola Alternative B, with phased implementation, overall best meets the project purpose and need and the short and long term transportation needs for the canyon,” the department said in a news release. “The gondola provides the highest travel reliability, as it can operate independently of S.R. 210, avoiding delays related to adverse weather, crashes, slide offs, and slow moving traffic. While the gondola does have high visual impacts, it has low impacts to the watershed, wildlife movement, and climbing boulders, along with low operations and maintenance costs.”

Josh Van Jura, UDOT trails and group director and the project manager for the environmental impact statement, said in a statement that the decision comes after five years of research, public outreach and engineering. The department reviewed nearly 50,000 public comments, which exceeds public engagement on any previous UDOT project.

“This decision will help improve transportation in Little Cottonwood Canyon now and into the future,” Van Jura said.

This story will be updated.