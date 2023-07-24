Facebook Twitter
Monday, July 24, 2023 
Utah Salt Lake County

‘It’s important to know where we came from’: Days of ’47 Parade honors all pioneers

The parade had 37 floats and 120 entries, including vintage cars, handcarts and cars featuring dignitaries

By KSL
The Mormon Battalion walks in the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Horses clomped through the streets, accompanied by marching bands, bagpipes and upbeat music. Vintage cars from the early 1900s, decorated floats and dancers dressed in traditional pioneer clothing rewarded the many spectators Monday who watched one of the nation's oldest parades.

Since July 24, 1849, Salt Lake City has hosted a parade on Pioneer Day to honor those who trekked across the plains and made Utah home. In 2023 — 174 years later — Utah participants and spectators gathered again to celebrate the age-old tradition.

"I think it's a very important part of Utah's culture because you have to just remember the people that came here came because they were forced out of their homes — so they were running, looking for somewhere that they could, you know, be the people that they wanted to be," said Marilee Schneider, a member of the Days of '47 Parade committee. "They got us here, and it makes it wonderful for us, so I'm grateful."

Eight-year-old Melanie Silva agreed, noting that the parade "was so fun" and that she especially loved the Days of '47 Parade's reenactment of pioneers dancing.

"I think it's important because we get to see our ancestors," Silva said.

Parade participants with the float Pioneer Stories dance on the parade route during the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Emma Stucki, left, and Chloe Kennard dance in the streets during the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Members of the Mormon Battalion march during the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox ride horseback during the annual Days of ’47 parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints, with his wife Sister Kathy Christofferson wave during the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Sister missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cheer on the parade participants during the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Kayla Willey, laundress in the Mormon Battalion, ties her bonnet during the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Elizabeth Buell waves at parade participants during the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The Days of ‘47 royalty wave to parade attendees during the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

A clown makes balloon animals before the start of the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Evie Page watches the annual Days of ’47 Parade from her father Curtis Page’s lap in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The Davis High School marching band performs during the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Sivalu, left, and Winna Fonua blow bubbles from their bubble guns during the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and her husband Kyle LaMalfa wave to the crowd at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Parade participants with the Butterfield Canyon Stake walk the parade route during the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

A clown blows up a balloon before the start of the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Jacob, right, Emma, and their mom Rachelle Stucki draw chalk art on the parade route before the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

A parade participant with the Sandy Crescent Stake float, winner of the Pioneer’s Choice award, at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The reflection of the crowd is seen in a member of the Mountain Ridge High School marching band’s tuba during the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Parade participants wave at the crowd along the parade route during the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The West Valley City parade float passes at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Bagpipers from the Utah Pipe Band perform at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

A Miss Tooele City attendant blows a kiss at the audience at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The Murray South Stake float at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The Castle Valley marching band performs at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The Davis High School marching band performs at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

A float from Westernstampede.com at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The winner of the Sweepstakes award, People’s Choice award, and Children’s Choice award at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The winner of this year’s Spirt of Faith award at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Parade participants from the Cobble Creek Stake sit on their float at the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

A float made by the Stone Creek Stake at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The Riverview Stake float rides down the street at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Winner of this year’s Theme award, a float goes down the street at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

A float made by the Murray South Stake at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The BYU float at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Children jump up to pop bubbles being blown from American Heritage School’s float at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Parade participants walk by with their float at the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

A float made by stakes from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

A float made by stakes from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Parade participants sit in their pioneer-themed float at the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

A float made by the Canyon View Stake at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

A float made by the Grant Stake at the annual Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The parade had 37 floats and 120 entries, according to Schneider. Some of those entries included vintage cars, handcarts and rides featuring the Salt Lake City Council.

Many other entries featured musical bands and performers, including the Utah Pipe Band and several marching bands from high schools across Utah.

And playing music — while difficult in the hot weather — especially honors Utah's ancestors, according to Amme Swasey, the Copper Hills High School marching band woodwind technician.

"Music got them through walking over here to Utah; they would sing songs and celebrate together, and so I think it's just cool to see how music has carried itself through here to our traditions, especially in Utah," Swasey said.

Along with the marching bands, several parade entries and decorated floats — many sponsored by stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — continued to celebrate Utah's pioneer heritage, including the Mormon Battalion Association and the Sons of Utah Pioneers.

Not all the floats and entries honored just the pioneers who had trekked west; in fact, one particular float celebrated the sacrifices of Tongan pioneers and won the People's Choice Award, the Children's Choice Award and the Days of '47 Sweepstakes Award.

With its outrigger canoe, native Tongan flowers, dancers dressed in traditional Tongan clothing, and a large model of the Nuku'alofa Tonga Temple, the Salt Lake Utah Tongan West Stake's float garnered cheers and excited waves of the Tongan flag from various participants as the float made its way across Salt Lake City's streets.

"I think it's really special for us as pioneers here in Salt Lake, because a lot of times you think of pioneers coming from the east with hand wagons, going through bad weather — so it's nice to recognize our ancestors coming across the ocean," said Olfa Halaufia, a contributor to the float.

Carl Makaafi, right, shakes hands with a member of the Salt Lake Utah (Tongan) West Stake during the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Tesia Fakatou, a spectator in the parade with a Tongan flag wrapped around her shoulders, smiled as she noted how excited the float had made her.

"I don't feel like we really get a lot of representation, but here in Utah, we're such a big percentage of the people here, and it's awesome to see people come out," Fakatou said.

Fakatou added that seeing Polynesian and Mexican representation helped her recognize that the Days of '47 Parade doesn't just honor the pioneer ancestors who crossed the plains, but all pioneers who immigrated to the U.S. for better lives.

"These people have traveled hundreds of thousands of miles, have come from so many miles from home — and they traveled here," Fakatou said. "I think the parade is a really great celebration of that and honoring of that."

In fact, for the Fernandez family, recent immigrants from Argentina having attended a U.S. parade for the first time, the Days of '47 Parade exemplified that very concept.

"This is a good reminder of all those people that suffered, that had really hard times in the past, and what they had gone through to get here — and I think that's a good reminder. I think Pioneer Day helps remember that," said Shamira Fernandez.

Fakatou agreed, noting that "it's important to know where we came from."

"I think forgetting history leads to forgetting who we are," Fakatou said. "And so I think that it's important to look back on our ancestors, and look back on the people who suffered to put us where we are, to make us grateful."

Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, ride in the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Members of the Salt Lake Utah (Tongan) West Stake walk in the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023. The float won three awards: Children’s Choice award, People’s Choice award and the Days ’47 Sweepstakes award.

A traditional Mexican horseman with the United Charros of Utah rides in the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Salt Lake City Council members ride a fire truck in the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Herriman’s Butterfield Canyon Stake’s float is pictured at the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Carl Makaafi, right, shakes hands with a member of the Salt Lake Utah (Tongan) West Stake during the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and first lady Abby Cox ride in the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Runners enjoy getting watered down while competing in the Deseret News Marathon races in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Salt Lake City Police officer Rory Carlisle sports a mustache during the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Members of the Salt Lake County Farm Bureau drives their equipment in the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The Viewmont High School marching band participates in the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

People watch the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

People watch the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Raymond Tongolei of the Salt Lake Utah (Tongan) West Stake high-fives Moli Makaafi during the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023. The float won three awards: Children’s Choice award, People’s Choice award and the Days ’47 Sweepstakes award.

Construction workers watch as the Utah Pipe Band passes by during the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The Days of ‘47 Parade moves down State Street in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Construction workers watch as a Utah miniature horse and buggy passes by during the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Members of the Sons of Utah Pioneers walk in the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The Mormon Battalion walks in the Days of ‘47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

