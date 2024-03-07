President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington.

President Joe Biden launched into his fiery and political election-year State of the Union speech by looking back at President Franklin Roosevelt’s address in 1941 when Adolf Hitler raged across Europe.

“President Roosevelt’s purpose was to wake up Congress and alert the American people that this was no ordinary time. Freedom and democracy are under assault,” he said. “Tonight, I come to the same chamber to address the nation. Now it’s we who face an unprecedented moment in the history of the union.”

Ahead of his speech, Biden’s motorcade to the Capitol was delayed because a pro-Palestine protest blocked intersections. He started 25 minutes later than scheduled, at close to 7:30 p.m. MT on Thursday evening.

As he made his way to the podium — shaking many hands and engaging in conversations — Democrats erupted in an enthusiastic chant of “Four more years!” Typically, the president is welcomed to the House chamber by the speaker, but Biden started his address before Speaker Mike Johnson could ceremoniously welcome him.

Biden was heckled and booed a few times by Republicans, and once by a man in the gallery. Before the speech, Johnson had asked Republicans not to make any outbursts and to show “decorum,” but several Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, yelled out anyway. Johnson could be seen frowning and grimacing during outbursts, while also frowning and shaking his head when he disagreed at times with Biden’s characterizations of Republican policy.

Biden mentioned his “predecessor,” former President Donald Trump, several times, although not by name. Trump is also Biden’s political opponent for the upcoming 2024 contest, and on CNN Jake Tapper said, “I have never heard a State of the Union Address with so many references to a political opponent.”

President Joe Biden arrives for the State of the Union address on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., watch. | Mark Schiefelbein

Ukraine

Biden launched into the issue of Ukraine. He said democracy was under attack at home and abroad — where Russian President Vladimir Putin is “sowing chaos throughout Europe.”

Biden welcomed Finland and Sweden as the newest NATO members, and said, “My message to President Putin, who I’ve known for a long time is simple: We will not walk away.”

January 6

Biden said, “History is watching,” before remarking on the January 6 Capitol riot three years ago. He said that day perpetuated lies about the 2020 election, posing the “gravest threat to democracy since the Civil War.”

“I ask all of you, without regard to party, together and defend democracy. Remember your oath of office of defending us all, threats foreign and domestic, respect free and fair elections be restored in our institutions and make clear political violence has absolutely no place in America,” the president said.

IVF and Abortion

Biden called on his guest, Latorya Beasley from Birmingham, Alabama, when talking about in vitro fertilization, or IVF. Beasley and her husband conceived their first child, a baby girl, through IVF and were in the process of trying to have another before an Alabama Supreme Court ruling last month led to confusion over whether IVF was banned in the state. The state legislature made clear IVF is legal in Alabama by passing a law Wednesday.

“Let’s stand up for families like hers to my friends across the aisle,” Biden said during his speech.

He also spoke about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, recognizing Vice President Kamala Harris for “defending reproductive freedom.” He took a moment to highlight another one of his guests, Kate Cox from Dallas, Texas, who traveled out of state to get a doctor-recommended abortion.

“Clearly, those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America,” said Biden. “But they found out when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again in 2024.”

The president added: “If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again.”

The economy

Biden said he stepped into the White House four years ago during a tough economic situation, and he was determined to get Americans through it. When Biden was elected, the nation was still reeling from the effects of COVID-19 and the effect it had on the nation’s economy when much of it was shut down.

“It doesn’t make the news, but, in thousands of cities and towns, the American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told,” he said. “So let’s tell that story here and now.”

He talked about his administration’s efforts to build the economy from the middle out and the bottom up “to make sure everyone has a fair shot.”

“Inflation has dropped from 9% to 3%, the lowest in the world and trending lower,” he said. Biden said consumer confidence is soaring, crediting his administration’s investments in infrastructure and research and development.

“The wealthy and the biggest corporations no longer get along with tax breaks. And by the way — I understand corporations because I come from a state that has more corporations invested than every one of your states in the United States combined,” he said. “I’m not anti-Corporation. But I grew up in a home where trickle down economics didn’t put much on my dad’s kitchen table. That’s why I determined to turn things around.”

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington. Standing in background are Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., third left. Clapping in foreground at right is Secretary of State Antony Blinken. | Shawn Thew

Health care

Biden spoke about how he wants to continue to cap prescription drug costs and applauded the healthcare law passed when he was vice president under President Barack Obama.

“The Affordable Care Act, Obamacare, is still a very big deal,” the president said, adding, that he isn’t going to allow Republicans to repeal it.

“In fact, I’m not only protecting, I’m expanding enacted tax credits of $800 per person per year, to reduce health care costs for millions of working families,” he said.

Biden announced “the first-ever White House initiative on women’s health research,” led by first lady Jill Biden.

Housing

Biden said he wanted to provide an annual tax credit, giving “Americans $400 a month for two years as mortgage rates come down,” and said he would “crack down” on landlords.

He told Congress to pass his plan to “build and renovate 2 million affordable homes” to bring down rents.

Biden announced his administration is eliminating title insurance, which protects homebuyers and mortgage lenders from damages. According to an analysis from Urban Institute, a D.C.-based economic and social policy think tank, title insurance only pays out 3% to 5% of claims.

Education

Biden praised the American education system, and said he wants to give young children a good start to their education by providing access to preschool.

He said he also wants to “expand high-quality tutoring and summer learning time and see to it that every child learns to read by third grade.” Biden said he wants to connect high school students with businesses to get hands on experience, and eventually good-paying jobs.

The president also wants to make college more affordable by investing in more Pell Grants.

Student Loans

His administration has spent nearly $138 billion to pay off student debt for 3.9 million Americans since taking office and he remains committed to spending more.

“I fixed student loan programs to reduce the burden of student debt for nearly 4 million Americans including nurses firefighters and others in public service like Keenan Jones, a public-school educator in Minnesota who’s here with us tonight,” he said. “He’s educated hundreds of students so they can go to college. Now he can help his own daughter pay for college.”

Federal Deficit and Taxes

Biden claimed his administration’s goal is to cut trillions of dollars from the federal deficit “by making big corporations and the very wealthy finally pay their final share.”

“Look, I’m a capitalist,” the president added. “If you want to make a million bucks – great! Just pay your fair share in taxes.”

He noted the Trump-era tax cuts, which will expire next year.

“Under my plan, nobody earning less than $400,000 will pay an additional penny in federal taxes,” Biden said. “Nobody. Not one penny.”

Additionally, he stated, “Thanks to the law I wrote and signed, big companies now have to pay a minimum of 15%.” He urged Congress to pass it, as well as a flat 21% tax rate on multinational companies. He also proposed a minimum tax of 25% for billionaires.

Biden said he wants to “end the tax breaks for Big Pharma, Big Oil, private jets, and massive executive pay.”

Social Security

He accused Republicans of wanting “to put Social Security on the chopping block,” before promising to “stop them” should they try to. Some Republicans have suggested shoring up Social Security by changing payments for future workers.

“We have two ways to go on Social Security. Republicans will cut Social Security and give more tax cuts to the wealthy. I will protect and strengthen Social Security and make the wealthy pay their fair share,” Biden said.

Junk Fees

Biden said his administration is standing up to “shrinkflation,” a term coined for companies reducing the amount of product in a package while increasing its price. It’s common practice among goods like cereal, potato chips, diapers and candy.

Biden said he is “also getting rid of junk fees, those hidden fees added at the end of your bills without your knowledge,” adding his administration is slashing credit card late fees from $32 to $8.

“The banks and credit card companies don’t like it,” he said. “Why? I’m saving American families $20 billion a year with all of the junk fees I’m eliminating.” He said his administration is also proposing rules for companies — like online ticketing and travel — to display their prices upfront.

Border

Biden called on Congress to pass the bipartisan border deal, which would direct 1,500 more border security agents and 100 more immigration judges to deal with the border crisis. The bill would also place 4,300 more asylum officers,” who can “resolve cases in 6 months instead of 6 years” through new policy.

Many Republicans who opposed the bill said it would continue Biden-era policies that allowed the number of migrants crossing the border illegally to skyrocket to record highs.

“I believe that given the opportunity a majority of the House and Senate would endorse it as well,” he said. “But unfortunately, politics have derailed it so far.”

He said Republicans should put former President Donald Trump’s demands aside and pass the bill for the American people.

“And if my predecessor is watching instead of playing politics and pressuring members of Congress to block this bill, join me in telling Congress to pass it,” he said, without mentioning Trump by name.

Biden added he is unwilling to “demonize immigrants,” “separate families,” or “ban people from America because of their faith,” calling America a nation with “a heart and soul.”

Crime

Biden called on Congress to pass the American Rescue Plan, which he said is “the largest investment in public safety ever.”

He said he has seen a decline in murder rate and violent crimes, but admitted more can be done. He said he wants to help local communities “invest in more community police officers, more mental health workers and more community violence intervention.”

He said he has also directed his cabinet to look into the classification of marijuana, and to expunge records for possession. Biden added he wants rigorous enforcement of the Violence Against Women Act to “finally end the scourge of violence against women,” as well as to establish an Office of Gun Violence Prevention, led by Harris.

He demanded a ban on assault weapons and the passage of mandatory background checks.

Israel

Biden noted some of the American families of hostages held by Hamas were present in the chamber. He pledged to them that he would keep fighting for them.

“Israel has a right to go after Hamas,” he said. “Hamas could end this conflict today by releasing the hostages, laying down arms, and surrendering those responsible for October 7.”

“This war has taken a greater toll on innocent civilians than all previous wars in Gaza combined,” Biden said. “We’ve been working non-stop to establish an immediate ceasefire that would last for at least six weeks.”

This would allow hostages to be freed and ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he said, adding he will not put U.S. troops on the ground.

“Tonight, I’m directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters,” Biden announced.

Protesters block Pennsylvania Avenue during a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the U.S. Capitol in preparation for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington. | Luis M. Alvarez

The American Story

Ending his address, Biden joked, “I know I may not look like it, but I’ve been around a while.”

“And when you get to my age certain things come clearer than ever before. I know the American story,” he continued.

Biden leaned into his political experience, which has stretched over 50 years. “My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy. A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor.”

“Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That’s not me,” he added.

He said throughout his career, he’s been told he’s too young or too old, but he added he has “known what endures.”

“Our North Star,” Biden said. “The very idea of America, that we are all created equal and deserve to be treated equally throughout our lives.”