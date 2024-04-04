Jordan Clayton, supervisor of the NRCS-Utah Snow Survey, and hydrologist Claire Stellick demonstrate how to obtain a snow sample using federal snow tubes at Utah’s first and oldest Snowpack Telemetry (SNOTEL) and snow course site in Logan on Friday, March 8, 2024.

This winter is one that Jordan Clayton predicts people will be talking about for decades.

Clayton, who is the Utah snow supervisor for the Natural Resources Conservation Service, said the snowpack received since the start of the water year last October shattered the record set in 1983 and topples another one in 1952 — making it the most the state has received in its record-keeping history.

“While our climate has unquestionably warmed, our state’s precipitation has varied tremendously over the last decade or more,” he said. “Winters like this one, while perhaps less likely than they used to be (that turns out to be a challenging research question), are still possible anytime. We can all be thankful for the tremendous amount of water Mother Nature has delivered to our state this snowpack season.”

Snow and water conditions at a glance

This water year’s top finisher is Ben Lomond Peak in northern Utah, which documented 81.8 inches of snow water equivalent — which is the amount of water found in the snow.

In the Water Supply Outlook released by the federal agency Thursday, Clayton noted these significant facts:

Nine of Utah’s 16 major basins have record-high snow water equivalent, with Duchesne (191% of normal), Northeastern Uintas (172% of normal), Weber-Ogden (208% of normal), Provo-Utah Lake-Jordan (216% of normal), Tooele Valley-Vernon Creek (237% of normal), southeastern Utah (282% of normal), Price-San Rafael (205% of normal), Lower Sevier (280% of normal), and Beaver (202% of normal). While not a record high, southwestern Utah is at a whopping 331% of normal.

Forty-one of Utah’s 138 SNOTEL measuring sites were reporting an all-time record high amount of snow water equivalent and 16 more were second-highest.

Forty-five of Utah’s SNOTEL sites have more than 100 inches of snow depth. Seven of those are deeper than 150 inches. And 126 sites are reporting the deepest snow depths ever measured at those locations.

Clayton noted that March precipitation deserves a big thanks for Utah’s snowpack, substantially above normal at 254%. This brought the water-year-to-date precipitation to 158% of normal. As of Thursday, all of Utah’s major watersheds were above 130% of normal precipitation for the 2023 water year, with four at record high levels (Provo-Utah Lake-Jordan, Tooele Valley-Vernon Creek, Beaver and Lower Sevier).

Runoff water flows down Big Cottonwood Creek from the Wasatch Mountains in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday, April 4, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Reservoir storage’s statewide capacity is sitting at 54%, or just over half full. That will help make room for the coming snowmelt.

While a couple good water years does not erase the ongoing impacts of drought, there is reason to be grateful. Clayton said the current water year is projected to cut the ongoing precipitation deficits by roughly 75%-90%, depending on the basin.

This much snow is likely to equate to flooding, with Clayton saying it is likely to break some records in certain areas.

Pinch points include both Little and Big Cottonwood creeks, Parleys Creek and Millcreek.

Water managers are also keeping an eye on the inflow at Pineview Reservoir and South Willow Creek near Grantsville in Tooele County.

So far, no flood advisories have been issued for Utah by the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

More information on water conditions can be found at the Utah Snow Survey’s NRCS website.