Former Trump executive Allen Weisselberg stands in court for sentencing on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in New York. Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in jail for lying under oath during his testimony in the civil fraud lawsuit brought against the former president by New York’s attorney general.

Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in jail on Wednesday for perjury during his testimony in former President Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud case.

Weisselberg admitted to two counts of felony perjury in March, confessing to providing false testimony about the dimensions of Trump’s apartment in New York, as stated by the Manhattan district Attorney’s Office during a July deposition.

Originally, Weisselberg faced three more perjury charges, but he was permitted to avoid admitting guilt to these under a plea agreement.

When asked by the judge on Wednesday if Weisselberg had any last remarks after hearing his sentence, he replied, “No, your honor,” per ABC News. Following his comment, police handcuffed and led him out of the courtroom.

“At the trial, a lawyer with the New York AG’s office, Louis Solomon, confronted Weisselberg with emails from a Forbes reporter seeking clarity about the apartment’s size and a letter signed by Weisselberg certifying the excessive square footage to the Trump Organization’s accountant, Mazars USA,” ABC News added.

This is the second time in the last 100 days that Weisselberg, 76, will be put behind bars. Last August, he admitted guilt to 15 felony charges as part of an agreement with the prosecution. The terms of the deal required that Weisselberg provide truthful testimony at the Trump Organization’s trial, pay $2 million covering unpaid taxes, interest and fines, as well as relinquish his right to appeal.

The retired financial officer is expected to be sent to Rikers Island Jail in New York, where he “will be placed in an infirmary unit and not be part of the general population,” according to CNN.

Since he gave a guilty plea in March, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who filed the hush money lawsuit against Trump, agreed not to prosecute Weisselberg for crimes he may have committed in relation to the case.

“Allen Weisselberg accepted responsibility for his conduct and now looks forward to the end of this life-altering experience and to returning to his family and his retirement,” his attorney, Seth Rosenberg, said in a statement following the court hearing,” per The Associated Press.

The last time Weisselberg was jailed, he was sentenced to five months but released on good behavior; that is likely the case for his most recent sentencing.