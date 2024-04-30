A U.S. Marine helicopter takes off from a helipad on top of the American Embassy in Saigon, Vietnam, April 30, 1975.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

While the end of the Vietnam War is chronicled as April 30, 1975, the conflict itself is an ongoing tale. Even now, 49 years later, those who lived through it, fought in it, protested against it, have strong feelings.

On that day, Saigon fell to Communist forces. The declaration of the end of the war with the signing of the Paris Peace Accords was Jan. 27, 1973, and U.S. troops withdrew a couple of months later.

Deseret News writers and photographers through the years have share stories from Vietnam veterans, views from the Southeast Asian country, retrospectives as well as efforts to honor U.S. veterans.

We share a collection of those memories from Deseret News archives through the years.