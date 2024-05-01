Jimmer Fredette and his wife, Whitney, share stories about their lives and those of their ancestors during Day 3 of RootsTech at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Fredette endorsed 3rd Congressional District candidate Case Lawrence on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Former BYU basketball star Jimmer Fredette, and two other BYU sports legends, endorsed 3rd Congressional District candidate Case Lawrence on Wednesday.

In a video ad posted on X, Fredette debated former BYU soccer standout Mikayla Cluff and BYU football national champion Robbie Bosco over which BYU team was the best of all time: 2011 basketball, 2021 soccer or 1984 football.

“Maybe we won’t agree on that,” Fredette said. “But one thing we can agree on, Case Lawrence is the best candidate for Congress.”

Fredette led BYU men’s basketball to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in 2011 as the Naismith College Player of the Year. Cluff helped take the Cougars soccer squad to the the 2021 NCAA championship game as the three-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year. As quarterback, Bosco guided BYU football to its first and only national championship in 1984.

“We all know and admire Case ... he’s an incredible businessman ... and an even better husband and father,” the three athletes alternate saying in the ad.

Lawrence, founder and former CEO of CircusTrix, now called Sky Zone, said his relationship with Fredette, Cluff and Bosco traces back to his business career, church membership and position as a professor of entrepreneurship at BYU’s Marriott School of Business. Lawerence, who went to BYU for his undergraduate work, also serves on the President’s Leadership Council at the university.

“I am grateful for my friendships with Robbie, Jimmer and Mikayla!” Lawrence told the Deseret News in a statement. “Those relationships span many years and grow out of interactions in the business world, my church service, and through my involvement at BYU. As a political outsider, we love showcasing endorsements and supporters that don’t typically appear in political campaigns.”

Republican 3rd Congressional District candidate Case Lawrence speaks with attendees during the Lincoln Day GOP fundraising dinner at UVU in Orem on Saturday, March 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The competitive race to replace Rep. John Curtis, who swapped a fourth term in the 3rd District for a U.S. Senate bid, was narrowed from nine candidates to five at Saturday’s state GOP nominating convention.

Party delegates chose state Sen. Mike Kennedy to be the official GOP nominee ahead of the June 25 Republican primary election. He will appear on the ballot along with those candidates who collected 7,000 certified signatures, including Lawrence, Roosevelt Mayor JR Bird, state auditor John “Frugal” Dougall and commercial litigator Stewart Peay.

Lawrence was one of two candidates to be eliminated after the first round of voting by delegates who tend to favor convention-only options, like Kennedy, and tend to be more politically active.

His convention speech focused on bringing Congress’ fiscal process into order, passing budgets on time and fixing runaway entitlement programs.

“Forces on the progressive left are bent on destroying everything sacred and good about our country,” Lawrence said.

As a former CEO, Lawrence previously told the Deseret News his ability to problem-solve his way out of multiple economic crises makes him perfectly suited for the nation’s current fiscal free-fall. But beyond balancing budget sheets, Lawrence said what really sets him apart is his message of optimism.

“We can restore the American dream by pursuing conservative principles,” Lawrence said, making specific reference to the principles of “bringing order” to border security and federal spending.