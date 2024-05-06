Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

When King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey one year ago today, in a coronation ceremony steeped in ancient ritual, it was the first time many Brits had seen a monarch ascend to the throne.

Americans enjoyed the show, but then again, watching a royal family on display is a popular hobby.

The question for many: Is the monarchy still relevant in a fractured modern Britain? Here is some Deseret News coverage from May 6, 2023:

“At 74 years old, Charles is the oldest monarch to ever take the British throne. The newly crowned king took a modest approach to the ceremony, while still including ‘key elements associated with the hallowed religious service’ and remaining ‘rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry’ while looking “towards the future,” according to Buckingham Palace.”

“King Charles III is officially crowned king of Britain”

“How King Charles’ ‘slimmed-down’ coronation will compare with Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 ceremony”

“King Charles coronation in pictures”

The year since has been eventful for the royal family, from health issues for Charles and Princess Kate, as well as ongoing family drama.

Still, many believe the royal family remains important for Americans.

“Opinion: Britain’s royal family is important for them — and us”

One of my favorite stories from a year ago is by colleague Kelsey Dallas, exploring the relationship between religion and the coronation.

“The relationship between religion and the coronation, explained”