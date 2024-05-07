Community members in Santaquin watch as the procession from Taylorsville to bring fallen Santaquin officer Sgt. Bill Hooser back to Santaquin passes on Monday. Hooser's funeral will be held on May 13, the state announced.

The funeral for Santaquin police officer Bill Hooser will be held on Monday.

The Utah Department of Public Safety has confirmed that Hooser’s funeral will be held at the UCCU Events Center in Orem at Utah Valley University starting at 10 a.m. on Monday. Additional details were expected to be released later on Tuesday.

Hooser, 50, was killed in the line of duty on Sunday when he was hit by a semitruck allegedly driven by 42-year-old Michael Aaron Jayne. Jayne was arrested following a five-hour manhunt that culminated in a chase in Vernal and Jayne crashing the stolen pickup truck he was driving.

As of Tuesday morning, Jayne remained hospitalized with undisclosed non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Formal charges had not been filed as of Tuesday morning.

This story may be updated.