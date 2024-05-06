Law enforcement from around the state gather at the Utah Medical Examiner's Office in Taylorsville to escort the body of fallen Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser back to Santaquin, Monday, May 6, 2024.

The body of a fallen Santaquin police officer will be carried in a procession Monday at 10 a.m., from the medical examiner’s office in Taylorsville to hometown of Santaquin.

The officer was deliberately struck and killed by a semitruck driver early Sunday, police said, prompting an outpouring of support from law enforcement and officials across the state. The driver of the semi was apprehended about midday Sunday in Vernal following an extensive manhunt.

The officer has been identified as Sgt. Bill Hooser in social media posts and a GoFundMe* account that has raised a significant amount of money for the late officer’s family.

Hooser's brother spoke with KSL on Sunday and said the family is "pretty heartbroken, it's hard."

"We had plans this summer," he said. "Everybody out there listening, if I can give them any advice, it's to hold your loved one a little tighter. Make phone calls, tell them you love them — especially the ones you don't get to see every day."

The sergeant leaves behind a wife and two children, the youngest of whom is to be married soon.

"He was a pretty great guy," his brother said. "Gave his life doing something that he loved and in the service of others."

He also extended the family's gratitude to law enforcement and police agencies across the state — many of whom gathered on overpasses along I-15 to pay their respects as Hooser was taken to the medical examiner's office in Taylorsville.

Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, the Utah Highway Patrol's Richfield office received a call about a person standing on the back of a semitrailer as it drove north, Spanish Fork police said. About 6:30 a.m., the semitrailer was located by a Santaquin police officer and a UHP trooper, and they initiated a traffic stop.

"During the traffic stop, the driver of the semi fled and drove northbound a short distance before turning around and driving the wrong way back toward the Santaquin officer as well as the UHP trooper," Spanish Fork Police Lt. Cory Slaymaker said. The semitruck then hit the Santaquin officer and his vehicle, as well as the trooper's vehicle. The officer died at the scene.

Investigators are expected to provide more details Monday.

